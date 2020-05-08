Quick on and with his feet

ON HOME GROUND

One does not beat the legendary shuttler Lin Dan and current world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen without having quick and agile footwork.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who has claimed both scalps in his budding career, has that in his arsenal. And during this pandemic, the world No. 38 has shown he is also able to think on his feet too.

When exercising outdoors with members of the same household was allowed, he turned the multi-storey carpark near his Sengkang estate into a court. He would spar with his elder brother and national doubles player Loh Kean Hean, with each player stationed on different levels so they could not see each other or where the shuttlecock was coming from.

Kean Yew, 22, said: "We did it because we just wanted to find new ways to play badminton and not lose our touch."

When stricter circuit breaker regulations came into play last month, he made adjustments. Besides cardio and weights exercises in the morning, and game-related training in the afternoon, which included hitting the shuttlecock against the wall at his void deck, he borrowed the BlazePod from national singles coach Kelvin Ho.

"Placed on the floor, the BlazePod lights up randomly and I will reach to tap it when it does," said the SEA Games silver medallist.

"It's kind of similar to badminton because opponents can hit unpredictable shots at times. This helps to train my reaction and agility."

He added that his days are also spent playing mobile games, cooking, and communicating with his parents and girlfriend via video calls. He said: "I also just started to learn how to use Microsoft Excel... So far I have been cooking basic dishes like eggs, braised pork, vegetables, chicken and beef for my brother and I, and fortunately we are still alive."