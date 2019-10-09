Quick-Fire reinach fires boks into last 8

POOL B

South Africa 66

Canada 7

KOBE • Cobus Reinach scored the fastest hat-trick in Rugby World Cup history as South Africa secured their quarter-final berth with a 66-7 hammering of Canada yesterday.

The Springboks ran in 10 tries, including seven in a first half that featured third-string scrum-half Reinach's 11-minute treble. It was 14 minutes quicker than Chris Latham's hat-trick for Australia in a 142-0 thrashing of Namibia at the 2003 World Cup.

South Africa led 47-0 at the break against an outclassed Canada, who had to play more than half the match a man down after replacement lock Josh Larsen was sent off.

But the rank outsiders, six days after a 63-0 loss to champions New Zealand, avoided a whitewash thanks to flanker Matt Heaton's try.

The bonus-point victory allowed the two-time world champions to move into the last eight despite an opening Pool B defeat by the All Blacks.

Hosts and Pool A leaders Japan, who stunned the Springboks 34-32 in the Miracle of Brighton at the 2015 edition in England, now loom as their possible next opponents.

CAUTIOUSLY UPBEAT We have a good chance like everyone else, but there are so many good teams in this tournament. Japan are a class act, Ireland and Scotland class acts. RASSIE ERASMUS, South Africa coach, on the quarter-final opponents.

"It was scrappy in stages but I can't moan about 10 tries," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus, who made 13 changes to the side that overwhelmed Italy 49-3.

"Obviously, they got a red card that made it a little bit easier for us. So overall, not too bad."

On their quarter-final opponents, he added: "The big thing is we have to see who we are going to play. We have a good chance like everyone else, but there are so many good teams in this tournament.

"Japan are a class act, Ireland and Scotland class acts. Some tough opposition in the next few weeks."

Centres Damian de Allende and Francois Steyn, wings S'busiso Nkosi and Warrick Gelant, hooker Schalk Brits, full-back Damian Willemse and prop Frans Malherbe also crossed the try-line, and skipper Siya Kolisi revealed he was "really proud of the boys".

"It feels really good, especially after that performance," he added. "In the second half, we got a bit looser, but the main thing is the boys had a lot of fun."

Canada, who have appeared in every World Cup, have one more chance to get their first win in Japan when they face fellow minnows Namibia in Kamaishi on Sunday, a match captain Tyler Ardron described as "hugely important".

He said: "It's a game we've really targeted... we really want to get a result out of that."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS