Questions raised over junior division changes for softball, swimming

The latest format changes for this year's National School Games (NSG), which are aimed at increasing participation and encouraging physical activity, have received mixed reviews from sports officials, coaches and parents.

While supportive of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) broader intentions, they are unsure if the new measures - applied to the junior division for pupils aged nine to 11 - could ultimately prove to be counterproductive.

In softball, pitchers have to switch from fast to slow pitching, allowing teams to field 10 players instead of the current nine, while the girls' competition will increase to a maximum of 1-1/2 hours from 1hr.

Raffles Girls' Primary School coach Albert Chia felt this would create adjustment problems when players move into the senior division, where the fast-pitch format is used.

He said: "It's a completely different game and they will need time to adapt, which slows down their development."

Another sport that will be overhauled is swimming. Races will be moved to a 25m short-course pool instead of the traditional 50m set-up, while some events will have their distances halved.

Medals will also be given to the top eight, instead of the first four finishers.

Former national swimmer David Lim, who occasionally coaches his daughter Madison's Methodist Girls' School primary school team on a voluntary basis, is sceptical of the changes as a "winning-at-all-costs mentality has some merits".

He added: "Removing that competitive edge from swimmers, even at that age, I'm not sure if that's a good or bad thing."

His fellow multiple SEA Games champion Ang Peng Siong added that rather than tweak the distances of events to boost participation numbers, creating three divisions based on ability would instead level the playing field and keep the kids motivated to compete.

The MOE first introduced changes to the junior division in 2018, starting a tiered competition for rugby to offer more matches.

Last year, it reduced the playing field sizes for basketball and floorball to allow players greater involvement during games.

It also tinkered with, where applicable, the award and recognition systems, equipment and substitution rules of the 21 sports to make them more accessible and conducive for participants.

On Tuesday, one of its latest initiatives was to launch a pilot programme at selected primary schools where selection trials for co-curricular activities (CCAs) would be dropped.

Basketball Association of Singapore chief executive Toh Kian Lam said: "Intrinsic motivation is key. If the student is intrinsically motivated to join a particular sport or CCA, he or she will be able to fully enjoy his or her choice."

Some key changes to National School Games junior division

2018

RUGBY

• Divided into two tiers to give students more opportunities to compete.

2019

• From 2019, in individual events where applicable, the top eight will receive a medal instead of only the first four finishers.

• Student-athletes aged 11 can compete in either junior (nine to 11) or senior (12 to 13) divisions.

ATHLETICS

• From nine different specialised events, there is now just one multi-skill event comprising a 12m sprint, hurdle jump and beanbag throw.

BASKETBALL

• Five-on-five format replaced by three-on-three.

• Games played on half court instead of full court and shortened from four 10-minute quarters to two six-minute halves.

FLOORBALL

• Six-on-six format dropped in favour of three-on-three with no goalkeepers allowed.

2020

SOFTBALL

• Fast pitch format replaced with slow pitching with teams of 10 instead of nine.

• Girls' competition extended to 11/2 hours from one hour.

SWIMMING

• Competition held in 25m short-course pool instead of a 50m long-course set-up.

• Distances in selected races will be halved.

• Schools can send two teams instead of one for relays.

2021

NETBALL

• Each quarter is seven minutes instead of 10 and playing positions will be rotated at the start of each quarter.

• A smaller ball will be used and goal posts will be lowered from 3.05m to 2.6m.

• Instead of a zonal competition followed by a national round, the new competition structure will involve a classification round followed by a round-robin tiered competition for teams of similar abilities.