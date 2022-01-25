Question over fair play at Games: German official

BEIJING • Snowboarding Germany president Michael Hoelz has expressed doubts about fair play at the Winter Olympics, which is set to run from Feb 4-20 in Beijing, China.

Earlier this month, Wolfgang Maier, the director of the alpine skiing division of Germany's Ski Association, also expressed similar fears Covid-19 results will be exploited to exclude strong athletes and tests were being run almost "arbitrarily" ahead of the Games.

"I doubt that we will see fair play in the competitions in China," Hoelz said in a Snowboarding Germany podcast on Sunday. "It is relatively easy with (Covid-19) testing, someone can later say: 'We're sorry, it was a false positive'."

A former leading official in Germany's National Anti Doping Agency (Nada), Hoelz added doping tests had been used in the past to ensure top athletes could not take part.

"We know how the topic of doping is dealt with in countries with such constitutions... A comparison between doping and Covid-19 tests is absolutely in order," he said.

Hoelz also referenced how a German snowboarding coach had been treated "inhumanely" after testing positive during Olympic tests in China in November. He was later found to be a false positive.

Hoelz could not be reached by Reuters for further comment on the opinions outlined in the podcast, and he offered no further details or names to back up his allegations.

Snowboarding Germany did not answer an e-mail from Reuters requesting more details, while there was no immediate reaction from the Beijing Olympic organisers when contacted.

However, to assuage concerns, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday said organisers had slightly relaxed their famously strict Covid-19 measures for participants.

The changes, which take immediate effect, include easing the threshold for being designated positive for the virus from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and reducing to seven days from 14 the period for which a person is deemed a close contact.

The changes "have been developed in order to further adapt to the reality of the current environment and support the Games participants," the IOC added.

The changes apply retrospectively and could allow the participation of some athletes. Only participants whose PCR results with a cycle threshold (CT) of less than 35 will be considered positive. Organisers had previously used the more sensitive CT of 40 as a threshold for designating those positive.

For those with a CT below 35, if they do not show any Covid-19 symptoms and the value stays at 35 or more for three consecutive days, they will then be managed as a close contact.

Close contacts are still able to compete at the Games, but are subject to extra tests and restrictions.

On the current virus situation among arrivals, Games organisers yesterday said there were six new positive cases. Of the four positive cases found among 529 Olympic-related arrivals at Beijing's airport on Sunday, one was an athlete or team official.

REUTERS