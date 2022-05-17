Quest From Afar looks a near certainty in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BLUE WATERS was backed when winning easily on debut. The filly looks to have lots more to come. The one to beat.

(3) SWEET PEPPER found support on debut and duly delivered. She, too, can only improve.

(2) MISS DAISY won second-up and the form has been franked. Watch the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) RIVER QUERARESS has the best credentials. She is a three-time winner in top company. In her second start,

(3) ANIARA beat (2) MERCANTOUR, who then won her second start. They should finish go close again. Watch the first-timers.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(7) MANZ KNIGHT, a newcomer, does not have to be too good to win.

(3) MY TRUE NORTH, who has yet to run a bad race, is coming off a rest. If ready, he has a say.

(1) BIG FIVE is running over more ground and warrants respect.

(2) POMODORO HILLS showed up well last time and could run into money. (4) SATOSHI can improve as a gelding.

(8) ARIZONA LADY has had her chances. Her 3kg gender allowance should help.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(1) QUEST FROM AFAR looks hard to oppose. The filly's odds will be short. She beat (2) COUNTRY FLAME on their recent meeting and should confirm.

(6) ANGELOFTHEMORNING has scope for improvement. She could chase home the favourite.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) PASHASHA loved this longer distance. She did well to get close in her post-maiden. She should give a good account of herself.

(2) BIT OF FUN beat (3) KOOL BAIKAL by 31/4 lengths last time. But the 11/2kg difference could see them get closer to each other.

(6) VICEROY did well in his post-maiden.

(14) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS, (8) KIND JUDY, (9) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY and (10) BALL ROLLING are looking for the minor money.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) SAMOA and (1) ON CUE like to finish off their races strongly, so luck will play an important role. On their last two meetings, On Cue could have the upper hand.

(2) EMERALD PRINCESS usually finds problems but could win fresh.

(7) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE was not striding out in her last two starts but cannot be discarded.

(3) NO TIME IS TAKEN, (10) MEET THE CAPTAIN, (11) LOVE BITE and (13) LOOKING HOT are more for the shortlist.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) ALABAMA ANNA is back to her best. She beat (6) BEQUEST by 21/2 lengths last time. But being 3kg better off, Bequest could turn it around. Bequest should also take his revenge on (5) MIDNIGHT GEM on 1kg difference for a head defeat. It could get close all round.

(9) RIGHT CHOICE needed her last outing and could get into the mix. (7) IMBEWU will be running on late.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) COOL WINTER has a tough task with top weight. But the two-year-old is looking for the extra distance and could be up to it.

(4) HIGH BORN LADY won well after a rest and could go in again.

(7) FUNKY MUSIC will finish off strongly if covered early.

(9) TWICE AS WILD did well in her post-maiden and could get into the money.

(15) SILLY FELLA has not been far behind and could take home a cheque.