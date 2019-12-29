Queen of the Palace's fairy-tale run ends

LONDON • Fallon Sherrock's pioneering success story for women at the World Darts Championships came to a gallant end, as she was beaten by Chris Dobey 4-2 on Friday at London's Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old made global headlines by beating Ted Evetts in the opening round to become the first woman to win a match at the sport's showpiece tournament.

She caused an even bigger stir by dumping out world No. 11 Mensur Suljovic in the second round.

Fallon, a 2,000-1 outsider at the start of the event, has been dubbed "Queen of the Palace" by tournament organisers and was the clear crowd favourite against world No. 22 Dobey in the third round.

She got off to a flying start by taking the first set 3-1 and also won the third before Dobey levelled with a whitewash in the fourth set.

Dobey had a stronger three-dart average score of 101.09 to Sherrock's 90.45 but was at first let down by his finishing, missing six darts at doubles to lose the first set.

He recovered his composure and comfortably saw out the match. But the moment still belonged to Sherrock, who was serenaded by the infamously boisterous crowd.

"I enjoyed myself so much, I didn't think this was ever possible. This is amazing, this whole experience has been unbelievable," she told Sky Sports, struggling to hear the reporter's questions among the deafening chants of her name.

Arriving on stage before the match to Katy Perry's hit tune "Last Friday Night", Sherrock was given a rock star's welcome by the predominantly male crowd, some of whom wrote "Marry me Fallon" on placards.

"I think more people who never watched darts before are now getting interested in it," she added.

Dobey, by contrast, was greeted by boos every time he stepped up to take his shots and revealed afterwards he had worn earplugs to drown out the noise.

"It's not nice to be booed but who's going to shut up 3,000 people? I had earplugs in but could still hear it and it was great to play in an atmosphere like that," he said.

He also paid tribute to Sherrock for the impact she has had and said he would welcome the arrival of more female competitors.

Sherrock will collect £25,000 (S$44,200) in prize money, while Dobey is guaranteed at least £35,000 for reaching the fourth round of the tournament. The champion collects £500,000.

Sherrock - just the fifth woman to feature in a men's championship - was also one of two women players in the 96-strong field. The other qualifier, Mikuru Suzuki, lost 3-2 to James Richardson in the first round.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King praised Sherrock in a series of social media posts after her loss.

She tweeted on Friday: "While her run at the #WorldDartsChampionship is over, @Fsherrock has inspired millions.

"Her talent & grace under pressure will take her far. She is the 1st woman in history to win matches in the championship & I look forward to following her career for years to come. #Gamechanger."

