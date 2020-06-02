Quarantine exclusions set to spur British sports' return

LONDON • British quarantine rules are set to be relaxed for elite sport in a boost for Premier League clubs in the Champions League and the Europa League, as well as Formula One's plans for races at Silverstone, The Times of London reported on Sunday.

The country is introducing a two-week quarantine period from next Monday for most people arriving from abroad to guard against a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with sport not specifically excluded from the restrictions.

The Times, however, reported that the government was prepared to exempt elite sports events if detailed plans regarding movements and activities were approved.

An F1 spokesman said in response that the motor sport welcomed "the government's efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing".

He added: "We will maintain a close dialogue with them in the coming weeks as we prepare to start our season in the first week of July."

The sport, whose season has yet to get under way because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans to issue a revised calendar this week with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and 12, followed by a grand prix in Hungary before two races in Britain in August.

It is believed back-to-back races at Silverstone have been pencilled in for Aug 2 and 9.

F1 is aiming to keep its 10 teams, seven of them based in Britain, in a safe environment with regular testing and minimal contact with anyone outside the circuit, with staff flying in on chartered flights.

A compulsory quarantine period would have affected Italian-based F1 teams Ferrari and AlphaTauri as well as Swiss-based Alfa Romeo.

It would also pose significant challenges for Manchester City and Chelsea, who are still in the last 16 of the Champions League, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers, who are in the last 16 of the Europa League, as well as their opponents.

14 Days of quarantine for visitors to Britain. Elite athletes may be exempt, however, in a boost for organisers of major sports events.

West Indies and Pakistan are also due to tour England for cricket Tests this summer.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Saturday that "football, tennis, horse racing, F1, cricket, golf, rugby, snooker and others - all are set to return to our screens shortly".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS