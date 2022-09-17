Quandary can go one better in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Mostly first-timers, so watch the betting. Of those that have run, (1) UMTHOMBO WOLWAZI made marked improvement at his third start. A repeat will see him as the one to beat.

(5) CAN'T CATCH ME improved nicely second-up and could prove a threat with further progress.

(8) EUGENE comes from a strong stable and is likely to improve on a modest debut.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) GLOBAL DOLLAR has not been too far back in his first two starts. He looks about primed.

(4) TIME TO MEDITATE came in for strong market support on debut but raced greenly. He is sure to have benefited from that outing.

(9) AGRESSIVO does seem better than his first two starts.

(5) KASHKAVAL raced greenly in a promising debut at long odds. He is sure to improve on that showing.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) FABULOUS was much improved on the Poly last time. She looks primed for this, although there will be plenty of opposition.

(9) GREEN CHILLI made marked improvement second-up. She should enjoy the extra 200m.

(2) SAYULITA has improved and will be competitive.

(11) TELIO has been coming along slowly and the stable is in form.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(9) QUANDARY found strong market support, having his first run for a new stable after a lengthy break from his debut. He was narrowly beaten and can go one better.

(11) MAJESTIC WARRIOR has drawn wide but was heavily supported last time from an outside draw on the Poly. He has another wide gate but the switch to turf and a longer straight could see him make amends.

(5) MASERATI ROAR had market support on debut but found one better. The experience should work in his favour.

(3) THE BUND possibly found his last start too far on the Poly. He is back over a more suitable trip.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(1) DAWN MISSION has been expensive to follow but encountered problems last time. He can do much better.

(9) DUKE OF AFRICA was ahead of Dawn Mission in third but his form has been on the Poly.

(2) GREENBACKCURRENCY has consistent form over shorter trips. The extra distance could suit.

(8) IZUIZORIZUAINT found plenty of traffic last time and that is best ignored. He gets a 4kg claimer up and should do much better.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(2) MONASHADA has been dropping rapidly in the handicap. The experiment with blinkers did not work last run. With another three-point drop in the ratings, she could be at the right mark.

(6) SOUTHERN CAPE has been knocking on the door in her last two starts. On a line through Macara, she should give Monashada a good test.

(1) CHELSEA FLOWER has come on nicely and is from an in-form stable. She should go close.

(5) ELECTRIC SURGE got a hefty 10-point rise in the handicap after finishing a distant sixth in a feature race at her penultimate start. She is better than her last effort on the Poly.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(11) WICCAN WARRIOR has the worst draw but the form of his two starts have held up very well. He has had a short break but should have a big chance if on song.

(1) KITCHAKAL won well second-up and appears to have some scope. The extra 200m from a good draw should suit.

(3) RALPH THE RASCAL is seldom far back and goes well over this distance.

(9) RICCARDO has been up against much weaker rivals but has a light weight. He is a money chance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) BELLA BANDIERA was a maiden winner but has improved with each outing. With her 4kg claimer staying on board, it could see her home again.

(10) NIKIYA is still going strong at seven years old, and has taken a new lease on life with blinkers, although she may prove better over 1,000m.

(11) TIME CHASER has improved with each outing leading up to her maiden win but looks useful.

(12) AISLING is quick. She may prefer the Poly but has a chance. Her last-start fourth was creditable.