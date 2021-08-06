Quan is newest Chinese sensation

TOKYO • China's 14-year-old diving star Quan Hongchan yesterday claimed gold in the women's 10 metre platform with a near-perfect score at the Olympics, with teammate Chen Yuxi settling for silver.

China have claimed gold in all of the women's diving events since the 2008 Beijing Games and that looks set to continue with the emergence of their latest prodigy.

Quan, whose medal looked massive on her 1.43m frame, made quite the international debut at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, dominating the diving pool throughout the competition.

In the second and fourth rounds, the pint-sized teenager scored a perfect 10 from all seven judges as she slipped neatly into the water, barely disturbing it.

Her form was elegant and taut, and her toes perfectly pointed as she sprung off the board with sharp movements throughout her descent.

Quan's display was met with resounding cheers from onlookers, including Shi Tingmao and Xie Siyi, who won their own diving golds in Tokyo and were frantically waving the Chinese flag.

With her total score of 466.20, she became the second youngest woman to win gold in the event after compatriot Fu Mingxia triumphed aged 13 at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

For her fifth effort, six judges gave her six 10s and one 9.5, but that was still enough for a maximum mark of 96.00 points.

Quan said her parents had previously "told me not to be nervous, that it doesn't matter if I get a medal or not and to just be myself".

"Those words really helped me," she said, adding she planned to eat latiao, a spicy fried snack popular among Chinese, to celebrate.

However, Quan refuted suggestions she was a wunderkind, claiming she was not the type to excel in school. "I don't think I'm a prodigy. I'm not very bright," she said. "I don't do well in my studies. You ask me all these questions and there's only a blank in my mind."

Competing outside China for the first time did not faze Quan and she fired another warning to the competition that her younger sister was gunning for a place on the Chinese team, who have won six of the seven diving events to be completed so far in Tokyo, for the 2024 Paris Games.

"I'll tell her to continue working hard," she added. "I think I have to train well these few years before thinking about that."

Chen, who claimed gold with Zhang Jiaqi in the synchronised 10m platform in Tokyo, finished second with 425.40 points.

"I was very emotional. I felt like all my efforts paid off," the 15-year-old said. "Even though I am not the champion, the silver medal meant a lot to me."

Melissa Wu of Australia took bronze with 371.40, a performance that left her feeling "incredibly proud".

"They're amazing to watch and I've always looked up to all of the Chinese divers," the 29-year-old said. "I definitely try to emulate their work ethic and I'm so happy that they also had a really good performance today."

Qualification for the final diving competition of the Games, the men's 10m platform, gets under way today.

Britain's Tom Daley will be hoping to spoil the Chinese party again after he won 10m synchronised gold alongside Matty Lee last week.

