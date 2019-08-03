Quah sisters set national marks at World Cup

Swimmer Quah Ting Wen has become the first Singaporean to go under 25 seconds in the women's 50m freestyle. She clocked 24.92sec to finish third at the Fina Swimming World Cup in Tokyo yesterday.

In racing to the bronze medal, the 26-year-old broke her own record of 25.07sec set at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships in March.

Sweden's Michelle Coleman was first in 24.66 in Tokyo and Australian Cate Campbell second (24.81). Quah's teammates Cherlyn Yeoh and Amanda Lim clocked 25.75 and 26.37 respectively in the heats and did not make the final.

Quah, who is now aiming to meet the Olympic 'A' time of 24.77sec - which would grant her automatic qualification for next year's Tokyo Games - said: "I'm feeling really good right now. I felt that it was almost a perfect race, except for my finish which was really long.

"I was excited before the race, yet at the same time nervous, but was happy to just be in the final and racing against all these fast women.

"I did not know how to react when I saw that 24. I kept asking myself, 'Is that what a 24 swim feels like?' It felt awesome, and I was very happy.

"As usual, the next question... was how could I have made the race better, faster.

"I just want to keep getting better. For now, I'll enjoy the moment."

Quah clocked 25.50 at the Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea last Saturday.

Her sister Jing Wen, 18, also set a national record in the 200m butterfly heats earlier in the day.

She timed 2min 11.38sec to better the 2:12.01 she set at last year's Asian Games. She finished eighth in the final in 2:12.34.