The coronavirus pandemic has muddled visions and put plans off kilter for plenty. But when you are an athlete bound for the Olympics, you still have to do the things you did before, even if you may have to do them a little differently.

And with the fate of the Tokyo Games having been up in the air for so long, the drag was growing on Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen. A good outing at the March 3-6 San Antonio leg of the Pro Swim Series in Texas, however, has reinvigorated him.