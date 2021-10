It has been a whirlwind three months for swimmer Quah Ting Wen, with the Tokyo Olympics followed by the International Swimming League (ISL) in Italy on her calendar. So the downtime she spent during her stay-home notice period after she returned from Naples, which ended last Thursday, was a welcome reprieve.

But the season is far from over for the 29-year-old, whose team DC Trident qualified for the ISL play-offs that will take place in Eindhoven from Nov 11-28. The finals are set for January.