Quah misses out on the semis again

A straight-talking Quah Zheng Wen said he would not be making excuses for his performances at the Olympics so far.

The Singaporean swimmer missed the cut for the semi-finals of the 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Games after clocking 1min 56.42sec in the heats last night.

The effort was slower than his personal best of 1:56.01 clocked in the heats at the 2016 Rio Games.

Quah said he was "very disappointed" with his time, even though he noted this was his fastest race in the event since Rio.

"It has been a little bit of a journey figuring out how to train and practise for this race," he said. "But I'm definitely (heading) in the right direction and I think I've just got to keep moving forward. I just wish things could have gone better."

The Singaporean started strongly in Heat 2 and led for more than three-quarters of the race but waned towards the end, eventually finishing behind Tomoe Hvas of Norway (1:56.30) but ahead of Ireland's Brendan Hyland (1:57.09).

Quah's time meant he placed 22nd out of 38 swimmers and missed out on this morning's semi-finals, with only the top 16 qualifying.

He had placed 22nd in the heats for the 100m backstroke on Sunday - and also admitted that he "faded" in the final stretch of the race.

Asked whether he could explain why he has struggled towards the end of his races, Quah said: "I don't really know, I've been trying to figure that out for a while now.

"Maybe it's something to do with my training, or something I could be doing better… I don't know. If I could tell you, I would."

He dismissed any suggestion that he was saving a little bit of himself for the 100m fly heats on Thursday, but said the lack of rest time between his two heats did not help.

"This was a better race for me just because I'm better at this event, but obviously with that comes more expectation and greater disappointment as well," he said.

"I think I moved through these two days the best I could. I had a little less rest between the two races than I would have liked, but again, that's something out of my control. I'm not going to make any excuses."

Quah is pencilled for one more event in Tokyo, the 100m fly, and will race in the heats with teammate and defending champion Joseph Schooling on Thursday.

Schooling begins his Olympic campaign in the 100m freestyle heats tonight.

Quah's sister Ting Wen, who is the only other Singaporean swimmer in Tokyo, will race in the women's 100m free heat tomorrow and 50m on Friday.

Sazali Abdul Aziz