Straitstimes.com header logo

PWHL-Toronto to host league's first all-star tournament

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Feb 2, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Feb 2, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images/File Photo

REUTERS

TORONTO, Sept 24 - The Professional Women's Hockey League announced that its first-ever all-star competition will be held in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, with players competing in a four-team, three-on-three tournament on March 7.

• The tournament will take place in a round-robin format, with teams broken down into PWHL Canada, PWHL International, PWHL USA, and PWHL Rookies.

• A combination of fan, player and media voting will determine the selection of all-star starters. League hockey operations will select reserve players.

• The announcement comes ahead of the league's fourth season, amid record growth in attendance.

• "The PWHL was built to feature the best players in the world, and now fans will see the highest level of skill in women’s hockey showcased in a new and unique way,” PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. REUTERS

See more on

Hockey

Canada

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.