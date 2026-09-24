PWHL-Toronto to host league's first all-star tournament

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FILE PHOTO: Feb 2, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images/File Photo

TORONTO, Sept 24 - The Professional Women's Hockey League announced that its first-ever all-star competition will be held in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, with players competing in a four-team, three-on-three tournament on March 7.

• The tournament will take place in a round-robin format, with teams broken down into PWHL Canada, PWHL International, PWHL USA, and PWHL Rookies.

• A combination of fan, player and media voting will determine the selection of all-star starters. League hockey operations will select reserve players.

• The announcement comes ahead of the league's fourth season, amid record growth in attendance.

• "The PWHL was built to feature the best players in the world, and now fans will see the highest level of skill in women’s hockey showcased in a new and unique way,” PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. REUTERS