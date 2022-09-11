Putting the Great back into HongKong

The Hong Kong all-weather form did not lie when Hongkong Great stepped out onto the Kranji Polytrack for the first time on Saturday.

With all the Chilean-bred seven-year-old's three Hong Kong wins (1,650m) recorded on the Sha Tin synthetic track, the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack mile at his third Singapore start had been eagerly awaited by trainer Ricardo Le Grange and his Hong Kong owners as the moment of truth.

After his first two unplaced Kranji starts, both over turf and a distance not made to suit - 1,200m - expectations were riding high on the switch back to his pet course and distance. Should he still make no headway,despite the 58.5kg topweight, disappointment would be an understatement.

Punters, however, backed the son of Lookin At Lucky with confidence into $27. Horses for courses, and a winning barrier trial two weeks ago also mapped well.

They would not be let down.

After spearing over from a wide alley to sit outside the leader Amore Amore (Shafrizal Saleh), Hongkong Great (Danny Beasley) was prominent throughout.

As he went for broke upon cornering, Circuit Mission (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) and Spirit Of Big Bang (Simon Kok) loomed. But Hongkong Great had turned the race into a fitness test, of which he emerged as the clear winner.

In second place, a gallant Circuit Mission came within 13/4 lengths, while Tangible (Ibrahim Mamat) flew from last to take third, another 11/2 lengths away. The winning time was 1min 37.28sec for the 1,600m on Polytrack.

Now that the tried-and-tested winning formula has been replicated at Kranji, most would assume Hongkong Great's future endeavours would be skewed towards only one surface.

Le Grange, however, revealed he had lined up the last two turf majors as his next missions, the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 15 and Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19.

The South African mentor, who also prepares one of the leading Cup candidates, Katak, was not being foolhardy, though.