Purton to score an harmony victory

RACE 1 (1,600M)

9 Friends Of Nanjing returned nicely first-up this season, closing from the tail of the field to finish just 21/4 lengths behind the winner. He's down to a competitive mark and the step up to a mile only enhances his claims.

2 Gold Velvet narrowly missed last start and if he's held his form, he's capable. This race is well within his grasp.

5 Joy Master comes into it with two runs under his belt, including an eye-catching fourth at his latest. He'll relish the extra distance.

4 Le Panache is not without claims.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

6 Victory Power is winless in Hong Kong but he's finished inside the top three on eight occasions and his narrow defeat last start suggests that it is only a matter of time before he breaks through.

4 Shimmer And Shine is a course and distance winner. He gets Moreira on this time which is a good push and if he does find his best, he's up to this.

3 Allied Agility has struggled since his debut win last season, although if he manages to recapture that form, he's more than capable.

5 Willful steps out on debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Silver Fig returned impressively first-up last start, scoring by three lengths. He'll have taken plenty of benefit from that effort and there's no doubt he can win again, even with the poor draw.

4 Just Not Listening is the likely leader. He's found a new lease of life racing on dirt, winning three times over this course and distance last season.

7 Triumphant Arch is on the up. He was well beaten last start behind Winner Supreme but there was plenty of merit in his run.

1 Mr Genuine is the veteran of the field having won four times from 56 starts. He's not without a chance if he can shoulder the weight.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

7 King's Race enjoyed a torrid run last start, sitting three-wide with no cover. He's shown enough potential however and his last-start effort deserves forgiveness.

1 Starship put in an eye-catching return to the track last start, finishing fast to grab third. Purton sticks aboard and he's a player in this spot.

13 Lotus Breeze has won two out of his last three starts. He's more than capable of scoring again and his best commands respect.

5 Smart Rocket rarely runs a bad race. He'll need the run but he's still not without place claims.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

14 Mr Magellan gets another chance to break through. He has two runs under his belt already this season and with a light weight, he should be around the mark once again.

4 Sunshine Universe is racing well. He gets Derek Leung aboard this time and with even luck from the gate, he'll find himself in the finish.

1 Simple Elegant made all to score his first Hong Kong win last start. Suspect he does the same again here and with Alfred Chan's claim he gets in very well at the weights for a horse sitting on the cusp of Class 3.

9 Relentless Me is likely to go off under the odds again. He's a chance, no doubt, but if he's too short it's worth looking for one to beat him.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Gunnar has gone close to breaking through on three occasions across his six-start career, placing second in each by a small margin. Neil Callan retains the ride and the inside draw should see him find the front.

8 Trust Me won a recent trial. He's another who from the draw should roll forward and he could be the value.

7 Dollar Reward got off the mark last start at his 30th attempt. He can take another step forward.

12 Star Superior gets in with just a featherweight to carry. He's a chance as long as he can overcome the awkward draw.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

3 Harmony Victory steps up in distance after finishing a narrow third last start. He's won over this course and distance previously, and the booking of Zac Purton suggests he's ready to do it all again.

8 Tianchi Monster peaked on his run first-up at Happy Valley, however, he still raced impressively. This is a much more suitable race, especially as he's a course and distance winner previously.

9 Classic Beauty ran on last start over an unsuitable distance. This still might be a furlong too short but he's capable of closing off strongly.

5 King Opie is proven in this class, the only unknown is the nine furlongs.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

2 Assimilate has taken a while to acclimatise but he's shown of late that he's nearing a breakthrough win. He made a stack of ground last start to finish third and with race fitness, he's more than capable of serving it up.

3 Vincy has gone close on a number of occasions. He's twice placed over this course and distance, once previously with Zac Purton who hops back on for this assignment.

1 Glorious Dragon steps out for Tony Millard following an eye-catching turf trial. He wants more but he isn't without a chance.

7 Unicorn Jewellery is next best, if he manages to return to form.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

6 Voyage Warrior makes his seasonal return following a four-start campaign last season which resulted in only one defeat. His trial was excellent and will take a power of beating.

7 Aethero is the main danger. A talented sprinter in his own right, he suffered his sole defeat last start after he jumped midfield and copped a torrid run in transit. He ran well in defeat and his best prior deserves respect.

1 Saul's Special is as honest as they come. The Michael Chang-trained-galloper does his best racing down the Sha Tin 1,000m, and, behind the leading duo, he's the next best.

5 Thanks Forever is the only horse to have defeated Voyage Warrior, getting the better of him at his first run of last season. He's since mixed his form but his latest trial was encouraging.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 Flying Victory slots in on top. He failed first-up last prep and as a previous course and distance winner, he commands respect. He'll take improvement from that first-up effort and a win would not surprise.

6 Craig Star wasn't far away first-up this season. He's shown he can shape up in this grade and he should be around the mark with improvement.

14 Gift Of Lifeline steps up to Class 3. He's a talent on the rise and if they run this race to suit, he'll rattle home strongly.

4 Guy Dragon gets Purton. He shouldn't be too far away, especially following an impressive trial behind Hezthewonforus.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club