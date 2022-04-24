Purton keen on Golden Sixty v California Spangle clash

HONG KONG • Zac Purton is looking forward to challenging Golden Sixty aboard California Spangle in a generational clash to the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin today.

Hong Kong's highest-rated horse at 131, Golden Sixty bids for a 21st career victory, sixth Group 1 crown and Hong Kong's all-time prize money record.

He is poised to overtake Beauty Generation's HK$106,233,750 (S$18.5 million), having already amassed more than HK$102 million against precocious contender California Spangle and proven performers like Waikuku.

Having famously paired with Beauty Generation, Aerovelocity, Exultant and Ambitious Dragon during a wondrous Hong Kong career, Purton has enduring respect for Francis Lui's Golden Sixty. But he is genuinely curious over how California Spangle, rated 101 on the basis of six wins and three seconds from nine starts, will fare against the current benchmark.

"We're at the stage now we'll measure up against the champ and see where we're at," Purton said of Tony Cruz's front runner.

"Obviously, the ratings tell us we're a long way out of it and he (Golden Sixty) was very good last start and he's drawn a good gate (barrier 2).

"Now it's time to go head-to-head with the big boy.

"It's an exciting part of it. I don't know where we stand against Golden Sixty - he could just be better than us and that might be the case on the weekend.

"But we won't know until we race against him. I feel that my bloke still has room to improve."

Effective in his short career from 1,000m to 1,800m, California Spangle advances to Group 1 company following his heroic second to Romantic Warrior in the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) last month.

"He's had to go up to 2,000m and come back to the mile, so it's probably not the perfect preparation going into a race against Golden Sixty.

"But that's where we are at this stage of his career, and we look forward to it," said Purton.

Vincent Ho is wary of California Spangle but fancies Golden Sixty to achieve back-to-back FWD Champions Mile victories to complement a pair of G1 Longines Hong Kong Mile wins over the same course and distance.

"He's 100 per cent. He's right on track and fitter than last time," said Ho of the six-year-old's crushing Group 2 Chairman's Trophy (1,600m) success on April 3.

"The last 'prep' was a bit rushed. He wasn't too fit at the trials, we just managed to get him there and he still performed very well."

Another jockey feeling bullish about his FWD Champions chances is Karis Teetan.

The Mauritian jockey believes Romantic Warrior has progressed significantly, following an epic BMW Hong Kong Derby triumph ahead of his encounter with Russian Emperor in the HK$25 million G1 QEII Cup (2,000m).

"He's an exciting horse going forward. Winning the Derby was really fantastic for all of us and now we move forward, we look forward to the big day," he said.

"I believe the horse has improved mentally and physically. He's pulled up well since the Derby. He's in really good shape."

Caspar Fownes will seek his third victory in the HK$20 million G1 Chairman's Sprint Prize (1,200m) when he saddles Sky Field and Kurpany.

Successful with Lucky Nine in 2013 and 2014, Fownes predicts a tight battle in a field containing proven G1 performers Wellington, Hot King Prawn, Stronger and Sky Field and emerging talents such as Master Eight and Sight Success.

"Sky Field's still improving. As he gets older, he's going to get better," said the champion trainer.

"He's finally understanding what we want of him.

"He's there with a big chance today.

"The horse is ready to rock 'n roll - he's ready to go to the races."

