Purton gets even closer to Moreira

HONG KONG • Trainer Ricky Yiu and jockey Zac Purton shared the Happy Valley limelight on Wednesday night with trebles, as the former champions delivered timely reminders of enduring class and skill.

Yiu, the leading Hong Kong trainer in 2019/20, combined with Purton to score with Soulmate and Bulletproof.

He also prevailed with Villa Fionn under Antoine Hamelin to boost his tally to 22 wins for the season.

"The team is doing well," said Yiu, who has 38 seconds and 30 thirds this term.

"About time - the horses are running well."

Purton, champion in 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20, has further narrowed arch-rival Joao Moreira's lead in the jockeys' premiership to only five winners.

The score: 74-69.

Moreira, who was ahead by 18 winners before his six-meeting suspension, will be sidelined for two more meetings.

"Three's good and, hopefully, there's more coming," said Purton of his treble.

HKJC