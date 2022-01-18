Purton committed to Packing Victory

HONG KONG • Jockey Zac Purton, who logged a double at Sha Tin on Sunday, was effusive in his praise of trainer Tony Cruz's California Spangle, who dominated the Class 2 Chak On Handicap over 1,200m to forge into Hong Kong Classic Mile calculations.

But the Australian is committed to trainer Danny Shum's Packing Victory in the HK$12 million (S$2.07 million) feature on Jan 30.

"He's a special horse. He's got the action and I think he's got the pedigree to be able to run a mile," said Purton of California Spangle.

"But whether he can jump straight from 1,200m to 1,600m, that's the question mark. The other horses have already had their runs at 1,400m and 1,600m.

"First time out at 1,600m, he might be a little bit vulnerable. I think he's a really exciting horse - I really like him."

Purton has scored three times on the ultra-consistent Packing Victory. Alexis Badel rode the horse to victory in his last start. The four-year-old New Zealand-bred was second in his two other starts.

Purton's other winner on Sunday was the Francis Lui-trained Golden Empire in the Class 4 Pak Tin Handicap over 1,200m.

Lui believes the Hong Kong International Sale graduate will improve with racing.

"He's a nice horse, he did a good job today. Zac thinks he will get better as he gets older and he might be 1,400m next season," he said.

Trainer Caspar Fownes notched his fourth victory for the month when The Hulk stormed from last at the turn to win the Class 3 Cheung Sha Wan Handicap over 1,200m under Karis Teetan to give the reigning champion trainer an early double.

Formerly known as Spirits Aubeer when a three-time winner in New Zealand for Nigel Tiley, The Hulk improved his Hong Kong record to three victories and five placings from 33 starts.

Fownes took the opening race with El Valiente, the first leg of a four-bagger for Joao Moreira.

The Brazilian also scored on En Pointe, Sight Spirit and Romantic Warrior.

The John Size-trained Sight Spirit and the Shum-trained Romantic Warrior have added to his choices for the Classic Mile.

Moreira is leading Purton by 10 winners. The score: 62-52.

HKJC