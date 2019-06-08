Purton can say Thanks Forever

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 Winning Supreme receives a welcome drop to Class 4, where he is a four-time winner. His best form has come on the dirt but he's shown in recent runs that he can mix it on the turf. He's worth taking a chance on. 2 Bulb Elite steps out for the first time under Dennis Yip after transferring from Paul O'Sullivan. He's drawn well in gate 2 and is expected to find the lead. 10 Victoriam was far from disgraced on debut. He's open to natural improvement. 3 All You Need is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 Richcity Fortune led and won well under Alfred Chan last start. He remains in Class 5 which suits. From gate 4, he's likely to push forward and make his own luck. 10 Ambitious Speedy closed strongly for second last start. He'll find himself in the right spot from gate 3 under Jack Wong, who takes a crucial 3lb (1.36kg) off his back. 12 Nashashuk has gone unplaced in seven of eight runs this season until his latest outing when finishing third, beaten a neck. He commands respect off that last run. 1 Super Model drops to Class 5 suits and he can't be discounted.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

2 Thanks Forever couldn't have been more impressive last start, returning from a 12-month break to end Voyage Warrior's unbeaten streak. No reason to suggest he hasn't improved sharply and he's capable of making it two from two in Class 3. If successful, it will mark 1,000 Hong Kong wins for jockey Zac Purton. 7 Goko is a four-time Sha Tin 1,000m winner. He loves this course and distance. If he finds his best, he's in with a chance. 1 Multimillion was a dominant three-length winner last start. He's capable of beating a number of these home and working his way into Class 2. 3 Utopia Life is one who can be included in the exotics.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

7 Surewin has hit a purple patch of form. If it continues, he'll get every chance at back-to-back Sha Tin wins. He's got the soft gate (barrier 3) in his favour and the booking of Purton signals intent from the stable. 6 Hurricane Hunter has been somewhat of a conundrum across his career. But, when ridden cold, he can unleash a powerful turn of foot. A fast pace is expected in this competitive Class 5 affair and he'll be finishing strongly. 8 Big Bully turned his form around last start to finish second over this course and distance. Trainer David Hall's galloper bears close watching back in Class 5. 1 Liverbird Star was excellent last start, missing by 1/2 length first-up from a spell. He's drawn poorly, but with clear running room, he can find himself in the finish.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Better Choice gets a welcome drop to Class 4 after returning a number of competitive performances in Class 3. He's yet to win this season, which is always a concern, but he's returned to a winning mark and has found a suitable race. 5 Shining Ace led and won well last start in the wet conditions at Sha Tin. He'll do the same again under Joao Moreira and he'll be the one they all have to run down. 10 Best For You turned his form around last start. He doesn't meet an overly strong field to continue his progression. 8 What A Legend has mixed his form, but his two runner-up efforts this season suggest he has claims.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

8 Shanghai Dragon has finished runner-up in his last two appearances. He makes the step-up to 1,800m for the first time, but it could be exactly what he needs as he seeks his first win. 2 You Have My Word rarely runs a bad race and he is a course-and-distance winner already this season. He'll get every chance in what isn't an overly strong Class 4 affair. 9 Dor Dor hasn't been the most consistent of horses early on. But he's shown his versatility, producing competitive runs from settling both on and off the pace throughout. He gets a good draw (4) this time. 1 King's Man returns to his preferred course and distance. He's in the mix.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

5 Super Missile returned from a lengthy layoff last start, resulting in disappointing 10th. His form before that was excellent. He dashed home impressively in a recent trial. The booking of Purton is a big plus. 11 Lady First has been consistent this season, notching up two impressive place efforts. He's winless across his 18-start career, but it's only a matter of time as he's shown enough ability to suggest a win is nearing. 2 Endearing is as honest as they come. He rarely runs a bad race. If he can overcome the wide draw, he's in with a top chance. 6 Guy Dragon was impressive scoring last start at only his second outing in Class 3. He remains in this grade and, although this appears tougher, he's worth consideration.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

7 Fun Times is looking for his first win. He's narrowly missed on a number of occasions and has shown that it's only a matter of time before he breaks through. Moreira's booking signals intent from the stable. 3 Empire Star has twice placed over this course and distance previously. He raced over 1,200m last start when he closed from the rear of the field to finish fourth. He indicated his readiness for 1,400m. 2 Gracious Ryder was an impressive course-and-distance winner last start. He's capable of progressing further. 4 Ka Ying Brilliance scored impressively two starts ago. He'll find the front and play catch me if you can.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

1 Bombay Blitz found form late last season. Although he struggled last start, his best is up to this. He placed twice in Class 3 at the tailend of last season and either of those runs would see him take some beating here. 3 Comfort Life is expected to push forward and lead again. He gets 10lb off, thanks to Chan's claim which helps. The pair teamed up for a three-quarter-length defeat just two starts ago. He's well in this. 11 Beauty Energy is next best with only 115lb to carry.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

8 Golden Sixty is looking to remain unbeaten. He's been very impressive, winning both of his starts, especially his latest as a number of horses have come out and franked the form by either running well or winning. He's on the up and another win looks likely. 3 Beauty Spark is on debut for Frankie Lor. He's put together a number of impressive trial efforts and a forward showing on debut is expected, especially with Purton taking the reins. 4 Ping Hai Galaxy is another on debut. He was a two-time winner in Australia, both of which were in dominant fashion. Since arriving in Hong Kong, he's impressed on the trial track and he bears close watching. 11 Speedy Luck isn't without a chance of finding the placings.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club