PUB Green Run returns as virtual event after four-year hiatus

SINGAPORE - The PUB Green Run - previously known as the Green Corridor Run - returns as a virtual event for the first time since 2016, the national water agency announced on Wednesday (Aug 18).

Participants can choose to complete a 10km run or a 3km family run at a time and location of their choice from Sept 18 to Oct 31, with registration fees pegged at $46 and $42 respectively. They have to record their run timings and distances on the PUB Green Run mobile application.

Participants will also receive a run pack that includes a cap and finisher's medal.

This year's event aims to help fund the rewilding of the Rail Corridor, as $10 from each participant entry will be donated to the Nature Society (Singapore) for its role in the initiative. The race will also support the nation's sustainability drive and is in line with PUB's commitment to ensure sustainable water operations and supply for Singapore.

Ben Williams, director of race organiser Groundswell Events, said: "From the first moment I stepped onto the Rail Corridor, I was captivated by this unique stretch of greenery that cuts through the entire length of urbanised Singapore, mostly uninterrupted by roads.

"As the years have passed, my appreciation for the Rail Corridor continued to grow and we are thrilled to support its rewilding by holding a virtual run."

Shawn Lum, president of the NatureSociety (Singapore), said: "By rewilding some stretches of the Rail Corridor and creating a continuous green canopy along it, we aim to enhance the conservation value of the corridor.

"The effort will also yield a cooler, greener experience for visitors as well as the rare native wildlife species that will travel along it."

The PUB will be the event's main partner for the first time after it supported the 2015 and 2016 editions.

PUB's chief sustainability officer Chong Mien Ling said the partnership extends from the agency's commitment to creating a sustainable and green Singapore, adding: "Protecting the environment for the coming generations begins today."

The annual 10km run was held from 2013 to 2016 along the corridor from Tanjong Pagar to Bukit Timah, selling out each year and attracting up to 12,000 runners.

For more information or to sign up for this year's run, visit this website.