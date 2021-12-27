Proud day for Boland as England blown apart

MELBOURNE • Scott Boland yesterday said he was living the dream after becoming only the second Indigenous man to play Test cricket for Australia as England's batsmen again capitulated on a dismal opening day of the third Ashes Test.

The experienced 32-year-old was called up as injury cover after the second Test and unexpectedly got the nod at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser and Josh Hazlewood either not fit or rested.

He made the most of the opportunity on home turf, having been born in Melbourne, overcoming early nerves to take 1-48 as Australia skittled England for 185 in the first innings.

The tourists' bowlers, just like the previous two Tests, have been left with an improbable rescue mission.

England have yet to reach 300 in any innings during this series and the weakness of their top seven reared its head again as Australia bossed proceedings in front of over 51,000 fans at the MCG, with Boland playing his part.

"It means a lot to join a pretty small club and hopefully it's just the start for the Indigenous community. I just want to be a role model to encourage Indigenous kids to want to play cricket," he said.

"The Indigenous community in AFL (Australian Rules) and rugby is so big and hopefully, one day, Aboriginals in cricket can be just as big."

Boland, who hails from the Gulidjan tribe in Victoria state, is the first Indigenous man to play for the Baggy Greens since Jason Gillespie, who won 71 caps and played his last Test 15 years ago.

Just four Indigenous players have won Test caps for Australia, including female cricketers Faith Thomas and Ashleigh Gardner.

"You hear of athletes who said they saw Cathy Freeman in 2000 (at the Sydney Olympics) and that's inspired them to be the next Olympian," Cricket Australia's Indigenous advisory chair Justin Mohamed said yesterday.

"Hopefully, there will be the six, eight or 10-year-old watching something like this (Boland) and saying, 'That's what I want to do'. It's a magnificent day for Scott, it's a magnificent day for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders."

Boland has starred for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, the domestic cricket competition, this season, and his 272 first-class wickets have included 42 in his past six games at the MCG at an average of 14.4, which played a big part in his call-up.

"Obviously, I was really excited when the finger went up," he said after trapping Mark Wood leg before wicket. "I was so happy and all my teammates really got around me... (that) made it really special."

Leading 2-0 after thumping wins in Brisbane and Adelaide, holders Australia need only a draw in Melbourne to retain the urn.

Only one team have ever turned around a 2-0 deficit to win the Ashes and they were Don Bradman's Australia side, winning the 1936-37 series 3-2 on home soil.

The third Test continues today with Australia at 61 for one.

