Proud Cannavaro sees positives as Uzbekistan lose 3-1 to Colombia

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MEXICO CITY, June 17 - Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro said he was proud of his team’s performance despite their 3-1 defeat to Colombia in their World Cup Group K opener on Wednesday, praising his players’ effort in a challenging atmosphere at the Azteca Stadium.

“I told them that I am very proud of the match they played. I told them I really liked what I saw,” Cannavaro said. “It wasn’t easy, we were playing in Mexico, but it felt like playing in Colombia with all the Colombian fans here.”

Colombia winger Luis Diaz inspired his side to victory as the South Americans marked their return to the World Cup, having missed the 2022 edition. After Daniel Munoz opened the scoring late in the first half, Uzbekistan responded well and levelled through Abbosbek Fayzullaev on the hour mark.

However, Colombia quickly regained control through Diaz before substitute Jaminton Campaz sealed the result in stoppage time, leaving Cannavaro to reflect on a score line he felt did not fully reflect his team’s effort.

Cannavaro said the experience of playing in such a historic venue would stay with his players.

“Playing here is something wonderful. It’s something you will remember your whole life. It’s the first time my players have played in this stadium, and they will remember it forever,” he said.

“When a small team like ours works the way it did today, it’s clear that losing 3-1 is too much,” said Cannavaro.

The Italian coach emphasised the need for growth as Uzbekistan continue their debut campaign, particularly when facing top-level opposition such as Colombia and upcoming opponents Portugal.

“We have to grow. I always tell them to stay in the match,” Cannavaro said. “It’s not easy to play against a team like Colombia or Portugal... Today the team understood when we had to suffer, when we had to control the ball, when we had to switch from one side to the other. I think the second half was very good.”

“But at this level, when you make mistakes, you pay heavily.”

Uzbekistan next face Portugal in Houston, while Colombia, who top Group K after Portugal and Democratic Republic of Congo drew 1-1, take on DR Congo in Guadalajara. REUTERS