Protocols are working: Bach

TOKYO • International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach yesterday insisted that anti-virus rules for the Tokyo Olympics "are working", as the Japanese capital recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 infections since January.

With just a week until Tokyo 2020 opens for events - mostly behind closed doors - organisers are adamant they can be held safely as long as athletes, officials and journalists adhere to strict regulations.

But an athlete in Japan has tested positive for the virus along with five Olympic workers, mostly contractors, as Tokyo recorded 1,308 new cases yesterday.

The news came as it emerged that eight employees at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil's Olympic judo team had tested positive, and a staff member from Russia's rugby sevens team was hospitalised after a positive test.

Bach said a trip to the Olympic Village yesterday morning had convinced him that anti-virus rules were "in place, and they are working, and they are enforced".

"We could see and convince ourselves that all the delegations are following the rules and are supporting the rules, because they know it is in their own interest to be safe," he said at a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

"It's in their interest and in solidarity with the people of Tokyo."

The capital is currently under a virus state of emergency, which limits alcohol sales and curbs restaurant opening hours. The measures will continue throughout the Olympics.

Kyodo news agency reported yesterday that organisers are also considering having fewer than 1,000 VIPs and dignitaries at the opening ceremony in the 68,000-seat National Stadium next Friday, as part of the protocols.

For the six infections revealed yesterday, Tokyo 2020 said they had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday. No further details were given on their identities.

The cases underscore the challenges ahead for organisers, although they note that only a handful of cases have been detected so far among more than 8,000 athletes and delegations who have entered Japan since July 1.

The cases have been placed in isolation and their close contacts are also under strict quarantine protocols.

Bach said measures taken to deal with these positive cases mean the risk for the other residents of the Olympic Village and the risk of infecting the Japanese people is "zero".

The cluster among staff at the hotel west of Tokyo where Brazil's Olympic judo team is staying was found during virus screenings carried out before around 30 members of the delegation arrived on Saturday.

None of the infected employees came into contact with the athletes, local health and sports officials said.

A family member of one of the infected hotel workers also tested positive, Hamamatsu officials added.

Postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Summer Olympics have little public support in Japan amid widespread fears about a further spread of the coronavirus.

Critics of the plan to hold the Games submitted a petition yesterday that has garnered more than 450,000 signatures this month, Japanese media reported.

Organisers have imposed Olympics "bubbles" to prevent further transmissions of the virus, but medical experts are worried that they might not be sufficiently tight.

1,308 number of new Covid-19 cases recorded by Tokyo yesterday.

Ms Koike, however, sees the Olympics becoming a positive event for the world to find its way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said in an interview with Bloomberg Television yesterday that it was "vital to make preparation to provide a safe and secure environment for all".

Covid-19 cases ahead of the Games JUNE 20 • A coach with Uganda's squad tests positive on arrival at Narita airport and is quarantined at a facility. The rest of the team heads for host city Izumisano near Osaka in western Japan. JUNE 23 • A Ugandan athlete tests positive, say Izumisano officials. JULY 4 • A member of Serbia's Olympic rowing team tests positive on arrival. The other four team members are isolated as close contacts. JULY 9 • A Lithuanian and an Israeli athlete test positive but later reports say the former's results were unclear and subsequently tested negative. WEDNESDAY • A masseur for the Russian women's rugby sevens team tests positive, forcing the team into isolation for two days, the RIA news agency reports. Officials in Munakata, south-western Japan, confirm that one staff member has been hospitalised but none of the team members are considered close contacts. • The refugee Olympic team delay their arrival in Japan following a positive case with a team official in Doha. The infected official is in quarantine without symptoms and 26 of the 29 refugees will remain in their Doha training camp. • Eight hotel employees in Hamamatsu, central Japan, where dozens of Brazilian athletes are staying, have tested positive, says a city official. • Twenty-one members of the South African rugby team are in isolation after they were believed to have been in close contact with a case on their flight. YESTERDAY • Eight athletes from the Kenya women's rugby team are classified as close contacts due to a positive case on their flight to Tokyo, says an official with the south-western city of Kurume, where the team are set to train. • An Olympic athlete under a 14-day quarantine period tests positive for the virus, but has not moved to the Olympic Village, the organising committee's website reports without giving further details. It also says a member of the Games personnel and four Tokyo 2020 contractors tested positive. REUTERS

"The Tokyo 2020 Games amid this global pandemic is an extremely significant event, which will serve as a beacon of hope as the world unites to confront the problems caused by Covid-19," the governor added.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG