Promising rookie going places

In racing, the support comes when you are riding well, more so if you still have a rookie's allowance.

One rider blessed with that lucky situation is "quiet achiever" Krisna Thangamani.

The 28-year-old Penangite, who is enjoying his best season with 16 winners, has found himself fully booked for the first time in his career. He has garnered 11 rides, including a few bright chances, in the card of 11 at Kranji tomorrow.

His popularity is not confined to just a few trainers. Seven have thrown their support behind him, namely Leslie Khoo, James Peters, Ricardo Le Grange, Kuah Cheng Tee, Hideyuki Takaoka, Alwin Tan and Tim Fitzsimmons.

"I've never had 11 rides before. But it's okay, I'm fit," said Krisna, a lightweight apprentice jockey who goes to scale at 49.5kg and still has that all-important 2kg claim.

He is one of only two riders tomorrow with a full card. The other is his compatriot Hakim Kamaruddin, who is having a stellar season.

The Kelantan-born Hakim not only leads the apprentices' table but also the jockeys' with 43 winners. Even senior jockey Danny Beasley is trailing 10 winners behind him.

Hakim, who is indentured to three-time Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker, is on course to emulate Benny Woodworth's 1995 feat of scooping the champion jockey and apprentice titles.

While it is almost impossible to catch up with Hakim for the champion apprentice title, Krisna is hoping to at least finish runner-up.

He is tied with Iskandar Rosman with 16 winners. Reigning champion rookie Simon Kok, who missed the first month owing to a bereavement in Ipoh, is next with 13 winners.

"Hakim is already champion, but this is definitely my best season. Iskandar is also doing very well, so it will be between him and me for second place," said trainer Le Grange's promising protege.

"Honestly, I think I have improved just a little bit only. I still have a lot to learn. I would say I have only learnt about 70 per cent of what it takes to become a complete jockey.

"The best way to learn is by getting more rides in racing, practice makes perfect. Here I have to thank the trainers who have supported me, like CT Kuah, Leslie Khoo and Daniel Meagher."

Since he arrived in 2017 from Kuala Lumpur, where he was indentured to Richard Lines and rode 23 winners up north, Krisna's ascent at Kranji picked up only in last last three years.

He rode only two winners each in 2017 and 2018. He improved his tally to nine in 2019 and 10 last year, including the $175,000 Group 3 New Year Cup on the Tan Kah Soon-trained Nowyousee.

It is only August, but he has already had a good haul of 16 wins this year. His winners have been for seven different trainers, suggesting the wide support he is getting. He thanked those who taught him in his career.

"Till today, I still keep in touch with Matt Pumpa," said Krisna, in reference to the former Singapore Turf Club's riding master, who returned to Australia last November.

"I'm the one who texted him and asked him for advice. He still goes through my rides and teaches me what to do and what not to do."

He also credited the jockeys, especially Marc Lerner, who spends a lot of time correcting his mistakes.

Besides the Frenchman, his other benefactors include Beasley, John Sundradas and Wong Chin Chuen.

"One of the things they have taught me is how to push and use the whip. I'm getting there, and I also practise a lot on the wooden horse," he said.

"But if there is one jockey I still try to follow, it's Jose de Souza. He was my first mentor when I was in Malaysia."

An avid Liverpool fan who is not too shabby on the pitch himself, Krisna is certainly on the right trajectory to a bright career with his hard work and improvement.