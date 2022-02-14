Probe into skater's team

BEIJING • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) will investigate the entourage of figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva, whose positive drug test back in December has plunged both the teenager and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) into a doping scandal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport convened yesterday evening to decide her fate, with the verdict set to be announced today on whether she will be allowed to participate in the women's free skate singles programme, which takes place tomorrow.

The competition is one of the most closely watched events at the Olympics and Valieva, as the first female to land quad jumps at a Winter Games to help the ROC clinch the team gold last Monday, is the gold-medal favourite.

But her Olympics and her fledgling career will be in jeopardy if CAS overrules Rusada, Russia's anti-doping agency, by reimposing the ban on the 15-year-old.

The temporary suspension was lifted after she appealed following the revelation last week that she had tested positive for the drug trimetazidine at the Russian championships.

It is used to treat angina and vertigo but is banned by Wada because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

As Valieva is a minor, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants to treat the issue with kid gloves and the Wada code also stipulates she is a "protected person".

Christophe Dubi, the Games executive director, said it was important to remember the "human side of this story... to think about a person of 15 in this situation".

"We need to treat this situation extremely carefully," he added.

However, the authorities intend to come down hard on her minders.

Valieva effortlessly completed a clean run-through of her short programme in practice yesterday.

The young skater has yet to make a public statement and again declined to comment afterwards. But she appeared in good spirits, laughing and joking with members of the Russian coaching team.

Watching her from the sidelines were her three coaches, Eteri Tutberidze, the most sought-after figure skating coach in Russia, Sergei Dudakov and Daniil Gleikhengauz, as well as team doctor Filipp Shvetsky and a physiotherapist.

They will all be part of a probe after Wada yesterday asked its independent intelligence and investigations department to investigate the quintet as well as other adults surrounding the athlete.

Tutberidze has refused requests from the international media for comment but she told Russian state TV on Saturday that her charge was "clean and innocent".

While Valieva's participation in the singles programme is set to be settled by today, the fate of the gold medal that has still not been awarded for the team event is likely to take longer to clear up.

There has been no indication there will be a move to strip the Russians of their title, but the ROC has already warned it will vigorously protect its "honest" gold medal.

The impasse has also frustrated the Japanese, who took the bronze, with the United States finishing as silver medallists.

Japan's chef de mission, Hidehito Ito, yesterday said that their skaters were annoyed they had yet to receive their medals.

"They're not really thinking about the doping issue or what medal they'll get," he said. "They're more interested in the medal ceremony and wondering whether they will be able to collect their medals while in Beijing."

"The athletes are a bit disappointed that they have to wait for the medal ceremony to happen - they had really worked so hard for that medal."

On whether Valieva's case might affect the overall standings for the team event, Ito claimed it was not Japan's problem.

"We believe that the relevant organisations will take the necessary steps so we won't comment on the issue," he added.

The case is just the latest doping scandal surrounding Russian athletes at the Olympic Games in recent years.

The Russians taking part in Beijing under the flag of the ROC have been allowed to compete only after they proved that they were not tainted by a massive state-sponsored doping programme focused on the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

