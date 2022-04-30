Princess Ozma to rule in G3 Strelitzia Stakes

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Not a lot of form to go on and newcomers are plentiful. Follow the betting on these closely, many are very well bred.

(7) CATCH THAT MELODY was not disgraced on debut and then improved to finish third the second time. The form line has not worked well but she was scalped in the race and can go close this time.

(12) TRIP TO NEBRASKA, (10) SATURN MOON and (5) BROADWAY GIRL have attractive pedigrees and could be the ones that will attract support.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) COUSIN CASEY headlines the race as he brings fair Western Cape form into it but he tries the Scottsville bend from a wide gate. Still rates a big runner.

(8) NDABEZITHA came on nicely when a close-up third on the Polytrack over 1,400m. He has proven stamina and now has the benefit of a 4kg apprentice claim.

(1) LET'S GET TOGETHER has shown good pace in sprints and, if the going is quick, can keep going near the front.

(11) FUTURE OF ENERGY and (12) ACTION STATIONS have room for good improvement but have drawn wide.

(5) ICE KINGDOM and (6) POLITICAL PARTY can come on nicely this trip.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) SEVEN PATRIOTS needed his last run, which came after quite a layoff and he had to overcome a wide draw as well. He has drawn well now and should come on nicely.

Fellow three-year-old (3) PARTY TIME finished ahead of (4) SILVER FALCON and could prefer this track and trip. Will like this more galloping track.

(7) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI just failed to pull off a hat-trick of wins but inclement weather may have interrupted his prep last time and he could bounce back.

(9) SHAVOUT is overdue and has an upset chance.

(8) GOOD RHYTHM and (11) BABY SHOOZ can earn.

RACE 4 (1,100M)

(8) ASHFORD CASTLE has been impressive on the Polytrack and there is no reason why he should not continue on his winning ways at this venue. Along with most, he is prepping for the Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint.

(3) ISIVUNGUVUNGU turned in a promising effort at Hollywoodbets Greyville after a rest. He could prove hard to catch.

(4) AMBIORIX carries extra weight but is a Grade 1 winner at this venue and is the one to keep an eye on.

(9) MOUNT PLEASANT is overdue and has been a bit unlucky.

(7) SOCRATES, (10) SPYDAS CORNER have claims.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

The winner of the Grade 3 Strelitzia Stakes could take on the role of favourite in the upcoming Grade 1 Alan Robertson.

(3) PRINCESS OZMA played up and shifted in running, allowing (1) RED ROSES TOO to get the better of her. The latter impressed but is now 3kg worse off than that rival.

(9) BAUBLES AND BEADS was impressive on debut and could be even better on the turf.

(5) WOODLAND RETREAT, (6) EAU DE VIE, and (7) AIR OF MYSTERY can still improve.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

Good mix of form for the Grade 3 heading into the Grade 1 Gold Medallion.

Highveld-based colt (5) PROPHET was backed throughout the day and arrived in style, beating experienced individuals easily. This is tougher but he will enjoy the longer trip on pedigree.

(7) COUNTDOWN won in eye-catching fashion over this trip in his Western Cape debut. His pedigree suggests he will be most effective over a 1,600m.

(3) GLADATORIAN is still strengthening up and must get better with each passing month.

Much the same can be said for (6) RETURN TO RUSSIA and (8) RULERSHIP.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Most are prepping for the Grade 1 SA Fillies Sprint. Justin Snaith has four in the race and all have claims.

(2) FAVORITA is best weighted and it is significant she has had a prep to sharpen up.

But (3) KWINTA'S LIGHT is ridden by Richard Fourie and, being blessed with natural early speed, could get the job done.

(13) GIMME DAT has drawn on the Standside but is another with bags of class.

(10) MERCURY RISING can get revenge if he takes to the track.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) LADY SERENA won a nice race in yielding going and could be even better on this track and trip. She has drawn well again and can follow up.

(2) SACRED BLUES has decent form in higher grades but carries the same weight courtesy of a 4kg apprentice claim. She has drawn Gate 2 and should make a race of it.

(8) LADY YUSRA can run on Polytrack and turf and, if pace is on, she could be very dangerous.

(4) FLASHY KAITRINA was beaten 0.50 lengths by Lady Serena but is now 3.5kg better off and found her last race too short. Expect better.