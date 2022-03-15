Princess Of Winter will be hot in the betting

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) LADONNA MIA and (9) BOLD LEAH have the form and experience to be competitive over a course and distance that suits.

(2) MAGIC TO THE FORE and (7) ROYAL WELCOME have run well on the Polytrack. They are capable of better reverting to this surface after disappointing on the turf last time.

(3) TEMPLE BAR showed pace over further in her only start at this track before tiring late. The drop to this trip should suit despite her wide draw.

(6) SOCIAL SPIRIT was drawn wide when a good third on her local debut over this track and trip. She could represent value.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) KNAVE OF DIAMONDS raced in a Highveld three-year-old feature as a maiden before finishing an improved third on his local debut over 1,000m. On pedigree, he should make further improvement with the extra 200m.

(5) TRUMPS EXPRESS has been costly to follow but will pose a threat. He was disappointing on the turf last time but could make amends on the Poly.

(1) NOTORIX and (3) DAWN RAIDER should make their presence felt, too.

(2) CASHING IN, (4) ACT OF THUNDER and (9) KING OF LUV could also play their roles.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) JACKSONVILLE and (11) POWER SURGE could have more to offer on this surface, having relocated from the Cape and Highveld respectively. Respect any market support.

(4) BOY NAMED SUE, (2) MR LINEBREAKER, (3) SUPER FUN and (6) LORD MARMITE disappointed on the turf last time. But they are capable of better reverting to the Poly.

(7) CHAMPAGNESOCIALIST and (13) ST PATRICK'S DAY returned to form last time. They have a say with improvement.

(5) IRISH SEA could also get a look-in.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) DIAMONDS AND TOADS, a course specialist, may have disappointed from a wide draw on the grass last time. She is a different proposition on this surface. From a good draw with 2.5kg off her back, she should bounce back.

(5) TO THE MAX is arriving from KZN in good form. On the strength of that, she run a forward race on her local debut.

(4) SCARBOROUGH FAIR and (7) ABIA are better than their disappointing last-start efforts suggest. They could make their presence felt if bouncing back to their previous form.

(9) ARION OF ADRAST, (3) ALASKAN FATE and (2) FORWARD MARCH could have their say in an open race.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) HOMER FIDGET boasts the strongest and most consistent form. He runs well for jockey Richard Fourie, so rates as the one to beat despite an awkward draw.

(13) SILVER CELEBRITY has found form and consistency off a reduced rating. He is capable of posing a threat from an inside gate.

(1) BALTIC BEAT is course-and-distance suited. He is likely to make his presence felt, too, if overcoming a wide draw under an in-form 2.5kg claimer.

(3) JASPERO is also poorly drawn but is holding form. He has a say with luck in the running.

(4) YOUNG NELSON and (5) DOPPIO ORO have claims, too.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) MARMARA SEA has not been disgraced in tougher races on the turf. A return to his favoured surface should stand him in good stead. He is best treated by the race conditions, so is hard to oppose despite the top weight and a wide draw.

(2) OSCAR WILDE and (4) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS could give cheek, although preference is for Grazinginthegrass with Fourie on board.

The consistent trio of (7) ENCRYPTION, (10) ALADO'S PRIDE and (11) ZIG ZAG are also capable of staking their claims.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) EVIES FIRST was a last-start winner on the turf. He remains equally adept on the all-weather surface, therefore rates as the one to beat.

(1) WHAT A WINNER is weighted 2.5kg better to get closer, so should make his presence felt under the top weight.

A bigger threat could be (6) FREEDOM SEEKER, who was a fluent winner on this surface in KZN four starts back. She has run well in her three outings since relocating.

(7) VALETORIO and (8) MAGIC BLAZE can have a say, too.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) PRINCESS OF WINTER boasts the most consistent form and deserves to be rewarded. The four-year-old mare goes well on this surface and is distance suited, so rates as the one to beat from an inside gate.

(1) FLAMING LASS showed signs of returning to form on the grass last time. The mare should pose a threat if able to transfer that to the Poly.

(5) QUE COSAS needs to overcome a wide draw if she is to feature.

(6) SPARKLING FLAME is probably better over a longer distance but cannot be discounted on her local debut after switching stables.

(10) JUST THE WIND, a winner two starts back, is also capable of making her presence felt.