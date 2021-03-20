Pride ready for War

It was late October last year and a worrying sign showed on the weighing scales. War Pride had, in the six weeks since his last start, shed 15kg. Trainer Jason Ong knew it was time to give his two-time winner a break.

It was, you could say "typical Tavistock". After all, Tavistock progeny have that streak in them. They hit form, then it all evaporates just as quickly.

So it was, War Pride was rested and allowed to "fill out". That is done and dusted. In Race 3 today, a refreshed War Pride will line up with some nippy sorts in a Class 4 sprint over 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Both his wins were on the grass, over 1,200m and 1,400m.

"He's come back good and I was happy with both his two barrier trials," said Ong, who added that race-jockey Vlad Duric was happy with his work.

As for Ong, a victory will be a huge confidence booster. He has been on the back foot since Ricvelo saluted on Feb 13. That is 27 horses entered for races and not winning. Ricvelo (Race 5) is the best of his five other runners today.