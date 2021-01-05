Price tackles biggest test

LONDON • Gerwyn Price's World Darts Championship title had been coming.

The Welshman entered the tournament last month having won more titles (three) than any other player on the tour this season, and his hot form did not let up at Alexandra Palace.

He won the world championship on Sunday, beating Gary Anderson 7-3 in the final to earn his biggest career victory since swopping a career in professional rugby for the ever-more lucrative pub game.

The two players have had a frosty relationship in the past, with Anderson accusing Price of deliberately slow play after losing the 2018 Grand Slam of Darts and declining to shake his hand.

But there was no ill feeling on this occasion, with Anderson admitting he had been well beaten.

Price earned a lucky break to take the first set after the Scot had missed three darts and he proceeded to outclass his more experienced opponent to take a 6-2 lead in the showpiece final, which was missing the usual hum of boisterous supporters due to coronavirus restrictions.

But the 35-year-old lost his composure in the ninth set, squandering 11 match darts before eventually clinching the championship in the 10th with a double five after Anderson, 50, had also been wasteful and passed up three chances to win the set.

Price, who grew more frustrated with each clinching dart he wasted, bowed his head in a release of emotion when he sealed the victory to pocket £500,000 (S$902,000) in prize money.

"I've never ever felt pressure like that in my life," he told Sky Sports.

"That was tough to hit that winning double, how Michael (van Gerwen), Peter (Wright) and other people make it look so easy, it's crazy. That was tough.

"It's going to take a couple of days for it to sink in, I'm on cloud nine. I can't even speak really - it means the world. I'm the most emotional person ever. It's crazy!"

"The Iceman" played rugby in the Welsh Premier League until quitting in 2014 to focus on darts after earning his place on the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) as a qualifier.

Seven years on from getting his tour card via qualifying school, Price, who was playing in his first World Championship final, not only is the first q-school graduate to become world champion but by doing so, he also ended Dutchman van Gerwen's seven-year reign at the top of the rankings.

"It's probably tougher to get to world No. 1 than it is to win this trophy, as tough as it is to win the trophy," he said. "To be No. 1 as well… this is good but world No. 1, you have to do it for two years.

"I'm world No. 1, I'm world champion… I can't wait for (PDC master of ceremonies) John (McDonald) to call me out in my first tournament. It's going to be crazy! To be able to say that, I never even dreamt of it really, until this year."

