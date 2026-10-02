Pretorius smashes highest ever score in T20 cricket

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Oct 2 - Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 188 not out from 79 balls for South Africa’s Titans franchise against the Knights in a domestic CSA T20 Challenge fixture on Friday, the most runs by a batter in a single innings in the 20-over format.

Pretorius launched 13 sixes and 15 fours as he passed the previous top mark of 175 not out by former West Indies international Chris Gayle for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League in 2013.

Pretorius, 20, was well on course for a double-ton but ran out of overs as the Titans finished their innings on 267 for three.

The left-hander has been in form of late but also blighted by injury. His previous innings was a 53-ball 101 for South Africa in a T20 international against Namibia last month. REUTERS