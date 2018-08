He was racing for Singapore's first medal at these Asian Games, and being hunted down by South Korea's Lee Ho-joon in the final leg of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay amid a cacophony from a raucous crowd yesterday.

But 16-year-old Jonathan Tan kept his head down, fixed his gaze on the wall of the pool at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre and held his nerve to pull off his biggest swim under the greatest pressure he had ever experienced.