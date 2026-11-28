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SINGAPORE – Hougang United’s search for their first win of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season will stretch into the new year , after they were held to a goalless draw by 10- man Balestier Khalsa on Nov 28.

While the stalemate at Bishan Stadium snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cheetahs, the pressure is mounting for head coach Akbar Nawas as his side remain bottom of the table with two points from eight games.

Akbar, who is also the club’s technical director, took over head coach responsibilities after Pannarai Pansiri left at the end of last season.

Admitting that the team’s form this season adds pressure on him as he holds this dual role, the 51-year-old said: “As technical director, my substantive responsibility is the long-term football direction and development of the club.

“At the same time, I have been undertaking the head coach responsibilities, so I understand that I am accountable for the team’s performances during this period.”

But he stressed his commitment to the club, adding: “I take both responsibilities seriously – my focus has always been to do what is best for Hougang United, contribute professionally and help the club move forward.

“Whatever the structure going forward, I remain committed to fulfilling my responsibilities to the club.”

In both clubs’ final game of the year, there was little to separate the sides in a sluggish encounter, with neither able to find a breakthrough.



Balestier forward Tin Matic thought he had put his side ahead in the ninth minute, but his effort was quickly ruled out for offside in the build-up.

The game took a dramatic turn in the 53rd minute when Balestier winger Daniel Goh was red-carded for hitting Hougang defender Washington Jaramillo in the face while both were tussling for the ball.

Goh was initially shown a yellow card by referee Thana Mohamad Taufik, who sent him off after a pitch-side monitor review , leaving the Tigers with 10 men.

However, the Cheetahs were unable to make their numerical advantage count despite having several chances at goal.

Jordan Emaviwe, who played in defence earlier in the season but was deployed up front to capitalise on his 1.93m frame, had three headers in quick succession. But they were either off target or went straight to Balestier goalkeeper Mario Mustapic.

Hougang were nearly handed the lead when Balestier defender Azim Akbar almost turned the ball into his own net in the 83rd minute while trying to clear it. But he managed to scramble back and prevent it from crossing the line, ensuring the match remained goalless until the final whistle.

Akbar credited his players for their effort and commitment, especially considering the difficult period they had been through.

He said: “Of course, we wanted to win, and a draw is not the result we were looking for, but it is important that we showed resilience and stayed in the game.

“I think we still had the opportunity to compete for all three points. (Balestier) going down to 10 men makes the challenge much more difficult because you have to manage the game differently and work harder collectively.

“But I was pleased that the players continued to work for each other and did not give up. We still wanted to be positive whenever we had the opportunity. That mentality is important for us moving forward.”

Although Balestier, who are sixth in the league, had hoped to finish the year with a win before the SPL takes a near two-month break that lasts till late January 2027 , there were still positives for head coach Marko Kraljevic.

He said: “We weren’t good in the first half. We didn’t play well, we didn’t pass very well, we didn’t penetrate the opponent.

“Second half, we started to play but Daniel’s red card was not acceptable and put all of us in trouble, then we had to rearrange everything, but we survived.

“We brought some new players from SPL 2 who are very promising and I was really impressed that they were making lots of runs and chances in the last minute and we almost won the game.”