President: We're all behind you

She is the President of Singapore, has completed a Master of Laws and was conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws. But what few know is that President Halimah Yacob has a deep appreciation for speed on land and in water.

As Team Singapore ramp up preparations for the July 23-Aug 8 Olympics, she and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Edwin Tong visited Tokyo-bound fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

At a doorstop interview, she revealed to The Straits Times that her favourite Olympic sport is athletics and she still marvels at Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt breaking the 100m world record in 9.69 seconds at Beijing 2008 and then setting his Olympic record in 9.63sec at London 2012.

Madam Halimah, 66, said: "I've always been fascinated by athletics... It is so amazing, it is a test of human endurance and spirit. When you see them running, it's like watching human wheels running. Watching him (Bolt) is like watching an art form in itself."

Still, the most unforgettable Olympic moment for the President was when Joseph Schooling won Singapore's first gold medal on Aug 12, 2016 in the 100m butterfly in an Olympic record of 50.39sec.

She said: "After so many years we were in a bit of a desert (in terms of gold medals at the Olympics), and he brought that torrent of rain by winning the gold medal.

"That was a tremendous feeling because it was something all Singaporeans shared, even those who may not have much interest in sports and never watched any sporting event. It's that one moment of glory on the world stage, in an area where the whole world was competing, and we, Singapore, were small but very outstanding."

Yesterday, Madam Halimah spoke with Loh and Yeo and tried her hand at fencing with Kiria. She also shared her experiences from London 2012, which she attended as Minister of State (Community Development, Youth and Sports).

Loh, 24, said: "We feel very encouraged because the President and minister took the time from their busy schedules to visit us and ask about our well-being.

"We shared with her how the coronavirus pandemic affected our training and how our preparations are coming along. We will do our best to make Singaporeans proud."

While the President will not be heading to Tokyo due to travel restrictions, she will be monitoring their progress and urged Singaporeans to support their countrymen.

She said: "They need that support... to feel the confidence and strength to carry on with their challenge.

"Their spirits are very high, they are highly motivated, which I find extremely encouraging.

"(My message to them is) take care of themselves, comply with all the health requirements, keep yourself safe and healthy. I know they are doing their best, and they have our support and backing. Although we are not there, we have their backs."

Acknowledging the challenges faced by athletes in training owing to safety precautions during the pandemic, she added: "Despite all that, they have been able to qualify for the Olympics, and that is truly remarkable. It shows the extent of their commitment and resilience."

So far, 21 Singaporeans from 10 sports have qualified for Tokyo 2020, with sprinter Shanti Pereira expected to receive a wild card and a female swimmer set to be nominated under the universality quota.

Madam Halimah noted that Singapore can be proud of its outstanding sporting achievements despite a small talent pool, adding that it is always "our dream" to have athletes of global standing.

Noting that achieving this goal will requite a lot of effort and talented, committed young people, she said: "What is also important is that we have a whole ecosystem to support them - the government, the national sports associations, and the various agencies coming together to provide that supportive environment for them."

That supportive environment includes ensuring the team's safety in Tokyo amid the pandemic.

In a Facebook post last night, Mr Tong also shared that MCCY, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Council had worked together to "scenario plan, prepare, work out contingencies, and also undertook a table-top simulation exercise to prepare for as many eventualities as possible".

A crisis ops centre, based in Singapore, has also begun operations since the table tennis players arrived in Shimada, Japan on Sunday to start their final Olympic preparations, while technology and mobile apps will be used to keep in touch with the contingent and monitor their well-being throughout the Games.

He wrote: "For Team Singapore, safety will be our paramount consideration. We must ensure a safe environment for our team as they compete in Tokyo, not just because of Covid, but other possible crisis issues as well.

"Our athletes and officials will undergo a daily testing regime and our medical team will monitor their status, and render assistance. Our sports scientists and psychologists will render support, ensuring our athletes stay in top form physically and mentally, and are meeting their nutrition needs.

"We want our athletes to compete with ease of mind, and for their families and loved ones to be assured of their safety."

He added that the same support would be provided to the national athletes competing at the Aug 24-Sept 5 Tokyo Paralympics.