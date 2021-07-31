President leads tributes to Schooling and S'pore athletes in Tokyo

President Halimah Yacob and other public figures paid tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of swimmer Joseph Schooling and his fellow national athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics, and urged Singaporeans to support them in both good times as well as bad times.

Madam Halimah wrote on Facebook yesterday: "I feel sad looking at how unkind we can be towards each other. One moment, we carry people to the highest pedestal with our words, yet the next moment, we thrash them to the ground just because they fail to live up to our expectations."

Schooling, 26, entered the Games as the 100m butterfly defending champion. But he clocked 53.12 seconds to finish last in his heat on Thursday and placed 44th out of the field of 55. He did not advance to yesterday's semi-finals.

That, wrote Madam Halimah, "was the start of negative, hurtful comments against him". She added: "We forgot that he had helped us to win an Olympic gold medal and brought glory to our own sports history.

"We have to appreciate the tremendous sacrifices and stress that our athletes have to undergo. And the Olympics is not a walk in the park. They are competing against some of the world's best athletes, but they still tried their best."

Shortly after Schooling's race, compatriot Yu Mengyu, the world No. 47, lost in the table tennis women's singles bronze medal play-off to Japan's second-ranked Mima Ito.

Schooling and Yu, 31, represented Singapore's best chances of claiming a medal at the Games. The Republic had won medals at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016. Before that, the only medal was weightlifter Tan Howe Liang's silver at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Schooling and teammate Quah Zheng Wen, who clocked 52.39sec to finish 34th in the 100m fly heats, have ended their Tokyo 2020 campaign. Yu will next feature in the women's team event. They face France in the first round on Monday, and are likely to meet top seeds China in the quarter-finals.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, in Japan to attend the Olympics, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday night: "We cannot be fair-weather about this, enjoying the glory when they do well, but criticising our athletes when they don't.

"Remember how it was on Aug 12, 2016? How Jo lifted all of us with his phenomenal win?... If we are to see this again, then we cannot support our athletes only when they do well. We must continue to support and cheer them on, get behind them, not only when they are up, but especially when they are down."

Singapore National Olympic Council president and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, also in the Japanese capital, echoed this sentiment. He said: "I know that for many, this will be disappointing. Especially as Jo is the defending champion and the record holder. Trust me, the disappointment is felt most by our athletes, who expect more of themselves every day and work at trying to improve all the time.

"When the tough gets going, they remind us to keep going and continue to find the best version of ourselves."

Readers also left hundreds of supportive comments for Schooling on The Straits Times' Facebook page. Jess Loy said: "Encouragements work wonders, and our sportsmen and sportswomen put in lots of effort, energy and shoulder pressures whenever they are in competitions. Joseph is always our Golden Boy, he created that piece of history (Olympic gold) for Singapore which we are always proud of."

Schooling's swim coach Sergio Lopez, who also trained him when he attended The Bolles School in Florida from 2010 to 2014, and as head coach of the Singapore national team from 2015 to 2016, posted a picture on Instagram of them sharing a warm embrace at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The Spaniard, 51, wrote: "Over 10 years ago, we crossed paths in this beautiful life for something more than just being perfect.

"Never forget that perfection lies in the imperfection of life.

"Thank you for this amazing and interesting journey. Let's keep moving forward."