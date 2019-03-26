President Halimah Yacob praises Singapore athletes for delivering 'milestones' in major Games in 2018

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob hosted more than 200 Singapore athletes, who represented the Republic at the five major overseas games in 2018, at the Istana on Tuesday evening (March 26).

Singapore had sent over 380 athletes to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, the Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Jakarta and Palembang, and the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"At each of these games, you attained many personal bests and collectively achieved several milestones for Singapore," said President Halimah in her speech to the athletes.

She highlighted the achievements of speed skater Cheyenne Goh's debut for Singapore at the Winter Olympics, and the Asian Para Games contingent which delivered a best showing of three golds, two silvers and five bronzes.

She also praised para-athletes like boccia duo Toh Sze Ning and Faye Lim, and bowler Rex Tan, for their commitment and dedication in powering through difficulties and challenges to medal at the Asian Para Games.

"Beyond the medal achievements, Team Singapore has inspired us with your perseverance and fighting spirit," added President Halimah.

"I would like to take this opportunity to recognise the efforts of the people behind the scenes, the 'team behind the team', who work tirelessly to support our athletes in their training and development.

Related Story More support for talented athletes working towards podium finishes at major Games

"This includes the coaches, sports specialists, officials, caregivers, families, mentors and many others.

"Thank you for the important roles you play in nurturing and developing our athletes - they would not be here without your support."