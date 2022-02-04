President Halimah in Beijing for Games' opening

Singapore President Halimah Yacob being received at Beijing Capital International Airport yesterday by Ambassador Lui Tuck Yew and Chinese Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao. She is in China to attend the opening ceremony of the Feb 4-20 Winter Olympics. "I look forward to viewing the Opening Ceremony tomorrow evening, and having fruitful discussions with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping at the upcoming bilateral meetings," she wrote in a Facebook post yesterday. Madam Halimah is among about 20 dignitaries invited to the opening and she will return to Singapore on Sunday.