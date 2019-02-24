President at Team Singapore send-off

President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour at a send-off ceremony yesterday for 30 Singapore athletes who will compete at the March 14-21 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and the United Arab Emirates ambassador, Dr Mohamed Omar Abdulla Balfaqeeh, were also present. This edition is touted as the most unified Games because they include unified competitions that will see athletes with and without intellectual disabilities competing on the same teams.