Prescod sets PB to win 100m in Ostrava

OSTRAVA (Czech Republic) • Britain's Reece Prescod felt that he was in a "good place" after he won the 100 metres in a personal best of 9.93 seconds at the Golden Spike athletics meet in the Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old beat Jamaica's Yohan Blake and fellow Briton Zharnel Hughes. Both clocked 10.05sec.

"It was a great race so I am really happy about that," said Prescod.

"I feel in a good place and I will... hopefully get myself into some hot races now after running that time."

His win came after a period of injuries and sub-par performances, and he was glad that he managed to get back into top form.

"I've been working so hard for the last two years trying to come back and today I've put a good run in, so I need to keep this momentum going," added Prescod. "That one meant a lot."

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma won the 3,000m steeplechase in a world-leading 7min 58.68sec, setting a national record.

"I am very glad for this result," said the 21-year-old silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics. "I felt strong and confident - good to feel like that as the World Championships are approaching."

The World Championships in Eugene, United States, are scheduled for July 15-24.

Also in Ostrava, American legend Allyson Felix had to play second fiddle to Aminatou Seyni of Niger in the women's 200m, with the African setting a national record of 22.21sec.

The 36-year-old Felix, who has won 11 Olympic medals and has 18 world championships podium finishes, had announced in April she would retire after this season.

"It was a big honour to run against Allyson Felix on her last circuit. But as a sprinter, you have to focus on yourself and stay calm," said Seyni.

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the 800m in 1min 44.15sec for the second-fastest time this season.

Two-time Olympic silver medallist Joe Kovacs of the United States won the shot put (22.25m), while 19-year-old Greek Elina Tzengko took the women's javelin honours (65.40m).

