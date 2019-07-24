Premium prize up for grabs in draw

Participants of The Straits Times Run have a myriad of build-up activities to look forward to, from lifestyle workshops to fitness sessions.

But local runners - defined as those who reside in Singapore - can also look forward to winning a premium prize even after their race.

This year's post-race lucky draw grand prize is a Panasonic 65-inch Oled TV set worth $10,999.

Last year, Teo Chuar Leong, 48, bagged a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Oled TV set worth $8,999.

"I did not expect to win this grand prize last year. It felt like a big gift that dropped from the sky, it was very surprising," he said.

"My colleagues said the television set is like a huge bonus for me. They also put up my photo during the company's town hall meeting and encouraged everyone to join the run this year."

Mr Teo, who took part in the ST Run for the first time with his company Beyonics last year, added that he is looking forward to improving his time this year.

"I finished after an hour in my previous race and this year, I am trying to better my timing," said Teo, who has signed up for the 10km category again.

"It was really fun, and to be able to run together with my colleagues from work really allowed all of us to bond further."

A pre-draw of 100 participants will be conducted before the run. These participants will then be informed via e-mail before the run, and will need to be present during the draw in order to be eligible to collect the grand prize.

The top three local finishers of the 18.45km and 10km categories will also win prizes sponsored by Panasonic.

TRAINING CLINIC

WHAT 7.30am: 5km/8km training run with ST Run pacers 8.30am: Running drills by Coached's Ben Pulham, the ST Run's official coach

WHEN Saturday, July 27

WHERE OCBC Arena Park, Singapore Sports Hub

REGISTER straitstimesrun.com

FEES $5 per person, all proceeds go to the ST Pocket Money Fund.

For the 18.45km category, these are a Panasonic 65-inch Ultra-HD 4K Pro HDR TV set worth $3,399 and New Balance vouchers worth $300; a Panasonic Pure Steam convection oven worth $1,599 and New Balance vouchers worth $200; and a Panasonic Lumix G mirrorless camera worth $849 and New Balance vouchers worth $100; respectively.

The top three 10km finishers will receive a Panasonic 55-inch Ultra-HD 4K Pro HDR TV set worth $2,399 and New Balance vouchers worth $300; a Panasonic Lumix camera worth $1,099 and New Balance vouchers worth $200; and a Panasonic bread maker worth $529 and New Balance vouchers worth $100; respectively.

To register for the ST Run, go to straitstimesrun.com. The normal registration fees are $70 (18.45km), $60 (10km) and $50 (3.5km), respectively.

Participants of any past edition enjoy a Loyal Runner's rate and need to pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively.

OCBC cardholders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags which will include a limited-edition New Balance "NB Dry" running top worth $49 and a limited-edition New Balance "NB Dry" finisher's T-shirt worth $49.