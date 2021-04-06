Premier League talking points

1. SPURS OFFER SANCHEZ SUPPORT

Tottenham said on Sunday they were disgusted by online racist abuse received by their Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez in the aftermath of their 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

After Sanchez shared a screenshot of an Instagram account which posted a string of monkey emojis on his page, Spurs called on social media platforms "to take action".

He is the latest in a long list of players targeted by online abuse this season, including Manchester United trio Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe and Marcus Rashford plus Chelsea's Reece James.

2. SURVIVAL HOPES FOR ALLARDYCE?

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce can be optimistic about their survival hopes after inflicting a first defeat on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and the club's worst home loss in a decade on Saturday.

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson proved West Brom can turn it on in the 5-2 win, but the only question is if the team can sustain that tempo in the final stretch to help Allardyce keep his record of never being relegated from the top flight intact.

With eight games to go, the Baggies are eight points behind 17th-placed Newcastle.

REUTERS