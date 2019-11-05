Premier League talking points

1 WOLVES CAN CHALLENGE FOR EUROPA SPOTS

There is no doubt Wolves are one of the best-coached teams in the Premier League and they look back to their old selves after an uncertain, Europa League-addled start to the season.

They have not lost in the top flight since mid-September and a four-point haul from their visits to Manchester City and Arsenal suggests they will again be in contention for this season's spots in Europe's second-tier competition.

Few sides have their technical and tactical clarity, and even without long-term absentee Willy Boly, they remain a formidable prospect.

2 BRIGHTON KEEN TO ROCK ESTABLISHED ORDER

Brighton are eighth, two places above Manchester United, their opponents on Sunday, and they will head there with nothing to fear.

The days when clubs of the Seagulls' stature aim merely for damage limitation at Old Trafford are long gone. With star recruit Leandro Trossard fit and firing on all cylinders, they will face the misfiring Red Devils believing they can earn a third straight top-flight win.

3 BLADES DEFENCE WELL-MARSHALLED BY EGAN

Sheffield United possess the league's joint-best defence with just eight goals conceded and, after recording their fifth clean sheet of the season, significant credit must go to John Egan, who once again excelled at the heart of their backline.

There were fears the former Sunderland youth product's career might be over before it had properly begun after a horrific leg injury suffered on loan at Bradford. But he has battled back at Gillingham and then Brentford, before Blades boss Chris Wilder made him his defensive cornerstone.

THE GUARDIAN