Preciousship should sail smoothly to another win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 All The Way caught the eye in his latest trial. With the blinkers applied, he's to be forward enough on debut to be competitive. 6 Dublin Star, a debut fifth, can figure with the right run. He's also stepping out with an eye-catching trial. 3 Zero Hedge has race experience, being a four-time winner from 31 attempts. He must be respected. 14 Here Comes Ted has shown glimpses of ability. If he can piece it together, he's one for the multiples.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

5 Amazing Agility is drawn to get the right run for Joao Moreira. With seven runs under his belt, he should be fit and ready. 10 Mcmunigal is that horse who stretched clear last start to score at 146-1 for Jack Wong. Although he's drawn awkwardly, he warrants consideration again. 4 Little General will relish the extra 200m after grinding home second last start. He doesn't appear far away from that elusive win. 8 Shinealot rattled home last time out over 1,400m. It appears he'll handle the added distance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 Dollar Reward finally broke through for his first win at his 29th attempt when first-up this season. He then backed that score up with another win. Since then, he's been second twice from four runs. 6 Bright Kid has been racing well all season without a win. His consistency warrants respect and his latest trial on the dirt in May showed that he can handle the surface. 1 Confucius Day is another who is looking to end a streak of two runner-up efforts. His front-running style will afford him every chance, especially with a 10lb claim. 9 Wayfoong Charmer is a course-and-distance winner. If he can overcome the wide gate, his best can measure up.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

3 King's Race, who got off the mark three starts ago when leading all the way, can find the front again. From an inside draw, he won't need to spend too much petrol early. 12 Fantastic Show will need a race run to suit if he is to finish strongly. If he gets it, he remains a winning chance as he is in career-best form. 1 Comfort Life receives a welcome drop to Class 4. He's drawn well for champion jockey Zac Purton. He has beaten better fields than this. 5 Xponential flashed home to win on debut before struggling at his latest outing. If he can recapture his best, he commands respect.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

11 Enzemble has placed in his last two outings this term and it could very well be third-time lucky in his search for his first Hong Kong win. He'll relish the step-up to 1,800m. With a nice pull in weight, he appears capable of turning the tables on Champion Supreme. 3 Champion Supreme won well last start and remains a winning chance, despite having to carry an extra 6lb. 9 I Do has been consistent this term. He should be able to rattle home from the wide draw, with the blinkers remaining. 13 Blastoise has finished outside of the top three on only two occasions from seven attempts this season, including one win.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 Aquila loves the dirt as he has proven to be a course-and-distance winner already this term. With trusty ally Chad Schofield atop, he's going to take a power of beating. 3 Coby Oppa gets the services of Purton for the first time this campaign. All three of his wins have come over this course and distance. 4 Mega Heart has become a costly conveyance for his supporters after finishing second in his last three starts. Still, he must be respected. 5 Winning Method makes his dirt debut. His latest trial on the dirt saw him lead all the way for a 7.5-length victory. He's the likely pacesetter from the awkward gate.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

7 Preciousship has gone to a new level this term. He's won three from five this season, including his last start when he beat a hot Class 2 field over 1,600m that featured BMW Hong Kong Derby hope Butterfield, who has since franked that form by winning. He's drawn to get the gun run and should prove difficult to run down. 2 Fast Most Furious won well over this course and distance two starts ago, before narrowly missing over 1,400m last start. He'll relish the step-back in trip. 5 Flying Thunder, who won the Group 3 Premier Cup over 1,400m last season in a weak race, is fit and ready for the step-up in trip. 11 Cordyceps mixes his form but his best is up to this. He's drawn well and has no weight on his back.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

11 Circuit Three is looking for back-to-back wins. Although he rises to Class 3 for this, it appears to be a leap that he is capable of making with the right run. 2 Shining Gem is a two-time winner already this season. He can build on that tally with a positive ride from Lyle Hewitson. 1 Star Of YuenLong won well over this course and distance, before being finishing seventh last start. That run was full of merit as he was squeezed for room at crucial stages and lost momentum. 10 Top Score is looking for his second win this campaign. From the inside gate, he should be afforded every opportunity.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

6 Duke Wai has taken his racing to another level this season, having won his last four races in a row. He's shown no signs of slowing down. As an impressive Class 2 winner last time out, he looks set to repeat that effort with a nice trail off the speed. 1 Voyage Warrior is that speedy horse who is likely to roll forward. He's a serious talent as a four-time winner from only seven starts. 10 Computer Patch has not missed the top three from his only three starts in Hong Kong. He comes out of the same race as Duke Wai, who appears to be the right form. 9 Beauty Applause is in a similar boat, having finished runner-up to Duke Wai last time out. He'll be thereabouts again for Moreira.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Farhh Above couldn't have been more impressive when circling the field last start to score. If he's come on from that win, he's capable of doing the same again, regardless of whether the pace is fast or not. 9 California Daddy is lightly raced with only two starts under his belt in Hong Kong after arriving from Ireland, where he was a one-time victor from six starts. His latest effort was impressive and he remains a winning chance from the draw. 1 Follow Me mixes his form but his best is brilliant, especially as he is a two-time Class 3 winner over this course and distance. 11 Beauty Loyal has been racing well. He pairs up with Moreira again for the second consecutive time. He's drawn to get every chance.

