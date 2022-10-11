Prayer may be answered at fifth time of asking

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) GRAPHENE AEROGEL was an unlucky loser three starts back when trying blinkers for the first time. She disappointed in her next two starts. The Polytrack suits and she should fight out the finish. Stable companion

(2) LILY OF ORANGE is consistent but is also battling to get out of the maiden ranks. That could happen any day.

(3) MAGIC MOMENTS is clearly one-paced but can earn some more money.

(4) SUGAR SNAP seems at her best on this surface and can also go close. She finished third over 1,600m in her last start.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) HEATHCLIFF has been unlucky not to win a couple of times on the turf at this course. Although trying the Polytrack for the first time, he is clearly the one to beat.

(3) FOOT SOLDIER is coming off his best performance and will be running on well at the finish.

(4) SARDO NUMSPA tends to lack a strong finish but has a place chance.

(6) JACKSON MISISSIPPI ran on well last time and could be an improver here.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) FLY MY FLAG was by no means disgraced when fourth over 1,200m at Kenilworth. This surface suits her better and she will run her usual good race.

(2) FRANCA has beaten her and has more scope for improvement. They pair should fight it out.

(3) GILLIAN ANNE has been unreliable of late, but has a winning chance.

(7) MISS NIBBLES is a big threat if allowed to dictate terms.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(10) TUK TUK is better than his last run would suggest and could bounce back to form.

(1) VISTA NOVA was not disgraced in a better field than this last time but is giving weight to all his rivals.

(3) NARCOS is in very good form and has a winning chance.

(7) DUKE OF ORANGE is holding form and must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(3) ANCESTRAL PRAYER has a string of four successive runner-up berths and deserves a change of fortune. She does her best work at the finish.

(1) PAM'S PRINCESS is consistent with two wins and eight placings from 20 starts. She should fight out the finish.

(4) DANCING GIRL is clearly better than her last start on turf when 10th over 1,600m. She won three of her preceding four outings. She loves the Polytrack and will be dangerous if allowed a soft lead.

(2) RIGHT CHOICE could be looking for longer distances but could earn some minor money.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(11) GAUL RULER did not show his best on the turf last time. He will appreciate being back on the Polytrack.

(1) ROYAL SHINDIG was well ridden when scoring last time and could follow up.

Recent maiden winners (5) SURYAVARMAN and (7) VERIFIED could be better than their merit ratings and have scope for vast improvement.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(7) ABLUEAZURE had blinkers last time when winning a nice race. He could follow up with another success.

(10) CANE LIME 'N SODA had some excuses in his last couple of starts. He is course-and-distance suited, so should be right there at the finish.

(3) WINGS OF FIRE is capable of better than her last run suggests. She could finish in the money.

(6) ASSURED deserves respect on his best form.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(2) YOUNG NELSON bounced back to the winning list last time. It would not be a surprise were he to follow up.

(1) HUMBLE TUNE probably needed his local debut and should improve.

(7) MASTERS QUEEN is in good form and could like this course and distance.

(5) IDEAL TIME seems better than his last run. A winner of his preceding two starts, he could earn some money.