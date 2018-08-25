Practise Yoga by The Waterfront

She remembers vividly the moment she literally fell for yoga 10 years ago.

Jasmine Chong, the founding director of Yoga Lab and Barre Lab, told The Straits Times: "I was already going to the gym regularly and yoga was one of the group classes offered then.

"I remember falling over and onto my neighbour on the next mat during the triangle poses.

"The next day, I ached in places I never knew muscles existed. But I felt incredible after that class, so I kept going back."

And now, the 29-year-old is on a mission to share the benefits of the practice and demonstrate that yoga is accessible to all - across all ages and lifestyles.

Ahead of The Straits Times Run at the National Stadium on Sept 23, Chong will lead a session for 50 participants by the waterfront of the Singapore Sports Hub from 5pm on Sept 8.

It is only for ST Run participants and there is a fee of $5, all of which will be donated to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Chong said: "After practising yoga for a while, I felt a strong desire to share what I have experienced with my friends and family.

"I was healed of joint pain and became calmer through the practice. The benefits are too good to keep to myself.

"Taking the instructor training gave me the confidence to lead my friends and family safely in and out of poses."

Chong now runs four studios - Yoga Lab East, Yoga Lab CBD, Yoga Lab Raffles and Barre Lab Duxton - and has 103,000 Instagram followers (@jasmine_yoga), but remains modest as she juggles work and passion.

"My faith is what motivates me. I believe I am given this platform for a bigger purpose," she said.

"I am a steward of the business and social media platform. It is definitely not my efforts alone that got the business to where it is today. I am blessed with incredible business partners and a super team. Without them, none of this is possible."

For those who are still hesitant to give yoga a shot, Chong has simple advice: "Try a class. The first class will be awkward but I promise it will get better."

The yoga session is part of the ongoing build-up to the ST Run. Previous activities included a sunset run, cardio three-way programme, healthy cooking workshop with Hed Chef Hedy Khoo, a CrossFit session, a BounceFit session and Eat and Ride event.

This year's run comprises three categories - 5km, 10km and 18.45km. Registration is $50, $60 and $70 respectively. Past participants enjoy a loyal runner rate ($38, $48 and $58).