Prabowo pledges bigger cash bonus for Asian Games gold medalists
- President Prabowo Subianto promises cash bonus for Indonesian gold medalists at the 2026 Asian Games, triple the 2025 SEA Games reward, to honour national pride.
- Indonesia sends 430 athletes to compete in 35 sports at the Asian Games in Japan, aiming for four gold medals due to changes in event line-ups.
- Weather disruptions and volcanic ash affected athletes' travel and accommodation, but preparations continue with officials and referees also participating in the Games.
AI generated
President Prabowo Subianto has promised bigger cash bonuses for Indonesian athletes who win gold medals at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games, as hundreds set out to compete in Asia’s top sporting competition in Japan.
During the send-off ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, Prabowo said the bonuses were meant to honor the athletes’ role in upholding the nation’s pride at the Asiad’s 20th edition.