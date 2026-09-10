Prabowo pledges bigger cash bonus for Asian Games gold medalists

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Prabowo Subianto said the bonuses were meant to honor the athletes’ role in upholding the nation’s pride at the Asiad’s 20th edition.

President Prabowo Subianto has promised bigger cash bonuses for Indonesian athletes who win gold medals at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games, as hundreds set out to compete in Asia’s top sporting competition in Japan.

During the send-off ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, Prabowo said the bonuses were meant to honor the athletes’ role in upholding the nation’s pride at the Asiad’s 20th edition.