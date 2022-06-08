Powering to a 200.5kg world record

National powerlifter Farhanna Farid lifting 200.5kg to set an Under-52kg dead lift world record and clinch gold at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022 in Sun City,

South Africa, on Monday. Her third lift saw her eclipsing her previous world mark of 197kg achieved in her second attempt.

She is the first Singaporean to win an Open category and set a world record at the world championships.

The 29-year-old pharmacist, a two-time Asian champion, was proud to put Singapore on the world map.

She said: "I hope this shows we're capable of big things and I hope people get inspired to venture out of their comfort zone and discover what they're capable of."

SEE SPORT