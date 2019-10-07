Powerful Kiwis learn lesson

POOL B

New Zealand 71

Namibia 9

TOKYO • It had been deemed the biggest mismatch in Rugby World Cup history, with the bookmakers offering odds of 1/1,000, such was their confidence that New Zealand would demolish Namibia.

But they must have been a tad nervous yesterday when the scoreboard read an astonishing 10-9 despite the All Blacks playing over half an hour of their Pool B game.

The two-time defending champions had gone into the match having never lost in the group stage and boasting of an unbeaten Cup run since the 2007 quarter-finals.

Namibia, on the other hand, had never won a Cup match in 21 attempts, with their last victory over a Tier One nation coming in 1991.

But the Africans, who do not have a professional rugby league back home, surprisingly made it a contest in the early exchanges through three penalties by Damian Stevens.

In the end, it took a dressing room rocket from All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to ignite the three-time world champions' second-half turnaround, pouring on 47 unanswered points to win 71-9.

While the crowning glory was their 11th and final try, when Brad Weber threw a behind-the-back pass to T.J. Perenara, who leapt to avoid going into touch before grounding the ball in the corner from mid-air, Hansen was still unhappy that his players "didn't turn up with the right attitude".

He said: "First half was pretty disappointing... and the Namibians made us pay for it. They had more intent in the first half and played better than we did in the first half.

"That's a good lesson, isn't it? Second half, there was plenty of good stuff in it."

New Zealand's Dane Coles later told reporters that the players had "deserved it" after being subject to one of Hansen's "better" dressing-downs, but the harsh exchange fired them up after the interval.

"It was good, a bit old-fashioned, you don't really see that too much these days," he said. "But it was just what we needed to get things going. When that first word came out of his mouth, I knew something was on."

However, Hansen insisted it was all about making sure they were switched on, saying: "We talked about making sure we got our heads in the right place and simplify the game a little bit - carry hard and clean out and hold onto the ball."

Of Perenara's try, which brought gasps of appreciation from the Tokyo Stadium crowd, he called it "a special one", adding: "It even got me out of my seat and not too many things do that."

The victory now puts Pool B leaders New Zealand on the verge of the quarter-finals with one game left against Italy on Saturday.

In the later match, France survived a frantic Tonga fightback to book their place in the Cup quarter-finals after a nerve-jangling 23-21 victory that only just banished the ghosts of their upset loss to the Pacific Islanders at the 2011 edition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS