Power cut and tech issues hit match

MELBOURNE • A power failure at the Gabba stadium halted global broadcast coverage of the Ashes cricket series between England and Australia early on day four of the first Test in Brisbane yesterday.

"There has been a power issue affecting the broadcast compound at the Gabba, resulting in the world feed going down and all resulting technology not working," said a Cricket Australia (CA) spokesman.

Coverage resumed after about half an hour's interruption.

A CA spokesman also confirmed all Umpire Decision Review System technology was unavailable, leaving the game to the on-field umpires during the period. The big screens at the stadium were also down.

"I just want to apologise to all the fans out there," CA's chief executive, Nick Hockley, told ABC Sport.

A litany of technical issues has plagued the opening match of cricket's most enduring rivalry.

Broadcasters reported on Thursday that the equipment used by the third umpire to check the front foot for no balls had broken down.

The Real Time Snicko (RTS) technology, which gauges noise from batting nicks to help the third umpire judge catch decisions, has also been unavailable due to Covid-19 "border restrictions", CA said.

REUTERS