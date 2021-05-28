Pound blames games protests on politics

TOKYO • Some pot-shots being levelled at the Tokyo Olympic Games are "political posturing", former International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Dick Pound said on Wednesday, insisting the beleaguered extravaganza should and would go ahead in July.

Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo Olympics, had in an editorial earlier on Wednesday called for the Games to be cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The newspaper, often critical of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal Democratic Party, later said it remained committed to being a partner but that its editorial division had its independent mission.

"Some of this will be political posturing," Pound said in a telephone call. "When are the elections? October, November this year... so some of this may be backswing for electoral positions after the fact."

Several polls have shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country where vaccinations have proceeded slowly.

While Pound was in favour of the Olympics taking place, he said he was surprised at the slow roll-out of vaccinations, and also was confused by the state of emergency.

"The Japanese when they take something on they are very organised, very efficient and very effective in delivering it and this vaccine thing for some reason or other they haven't, and I don't know what the glitch is," he said.

Just over 5 per cent of people have received vaccinations, and the country has recorded about 719,000 infections, 70,000 active cases and 12,394 deaths.

"The thing that has puzzled me... the state of emergency they have declared," Pound added.

"It's called an emergency except all the restaurants and bars in Ginza are still open."

Japan is preparing to extend its state of emergency - originally set to be lifted next Monday, most likely well into June - across much of the nation, including Tokyo, and it pledged yesterday to keep in close contact with Olympic stakeholders at home and abroad to ensure a safe and secure Games.

DOESN'T ADD UP The thing that has puzzled me... the state of emergency they have declared. It's called an emergency except all the restaurants and bars in Ginza are still open. DICK POUND, Canadian IOC member, who expected the Japanese government to have tackled the pandemic better.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japan would continue making every effort to control the virus irrespective of the Olympics, and would be in close contact with concerned parties about the measures being taken in connection with the Games.

"Careful anti-infection measures are a crucial part of being able to deliver a safe and secure event," he said. "We will maintain close and periodic contact with all those concerned, both within the country and without, to explain what we're doing on this score."

One of the main concerns regarding the holding of the Games is the possible pressure they might have on Japan's medical system should a virus outbreak occur.

The head of a Japanese doctors union yesterday warned that holding the Games, with tens of thousands of people gathering from around the world, could lead to the development of a new "Olympic" strain of the coronavirus.

"All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo," said Naoto Ueyama.

"We cannot deny the possibility of a new strain of the virus emerging after the Olympics... it could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named, which would be a huge tragedy."

But while public health should be a priority, economic concerns are also being considered to a large extent. According to economists, scrapping the Olympics would inflict further damage on a Japanese economy already teetering on the brink of a double-dip recession.

Bloomberg Economics' Yuki Masujima said that a cancellation, on top of an extended emergency, would slow a hoped-for recovery in the summer and knock back growth this year by as much as 1.7 percentage points.

"Cancellation of the Olympics would result from the virus situation deteriorating further and that's what would have the wider impact on the economy," said Masujima, whose baseline scenario is that the Games will take place.

Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, said cancellation would cause a direct economic loss of about 1.4 trillion yen (S$17 billion).

But not everyone sees a need to factor in the fate of the Games into growth calculations for the year.

Kazuma Maeda, an economist at Barclays Securities, sees downside risks for the economy mounting and an emergency extension causing a bigger contraction this quarter. But the key to the recovery is not the Olympics, he said.

"It's progress in vaccinations that's the focal point for the mindset of consumers rather than the Olympics," he said. "I think that's more important."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG